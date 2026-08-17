TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PFIA, PFCO, PFCB, PFAA, PFIG) Picton Mahoney Asset Management (“PICTON Investments”) announced today that it has declared the August 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0501 per unit for the ETF units (“ETF Units”) of the PICTON Long Short Income Alternative Fund.

PICTON Investments announced today that it has declared the August 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0477 per unit for the ETF Units of the PICTON Credit Opportunities Alternative Fund.

PICTON Investments announced today that it has declared the August 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0298 per unit for the ETF Units of the PICTON Core Bond Fund.

PICTON Investments announced today that it has declared the August 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0303 per unit for the ETF Units of the PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Alternative Fund.

PICTON Investments announced today that it has declared the August 2026 monthly cash distribution of $0.0581 per unit for the ETF units of the PICTON Investment Grade Alternative Fund.

Unitholders of record of the ETF Units, at the close of business on August 21, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on August 31, 2026.

About PICTON Investments

PICTON Investments is a Canadian investment firm with $19.3 billion in assets under management (as at July 31, 2026), recognized for pioneering alternative investment strategies that challenge traditional thinking. Since 2004, we have been helping advisors and investors rethink portfolio construction – moving away from traditional models toward more resilient, diversified solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in quantitative research, fundamental analysis, and authentic hedging strategies, we champion a modern approach designed to deliver more consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Our philosophy is to "Build from the Bear Up," embracing a bear mindset of resiliency, adaptability, and strength to provide Canadians with greater certainty.

For further information please contact:

Arthur Galloway

Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Tel: (416) 955-4108

Website: www.pictoninvestments.com

Email: invest@pictoninvestments.com