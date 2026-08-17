Xos Secures U.S. Air Force Contract to Deliver Deployable Mobile Charging, Marking Defense Market Entry

Selected through the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command Rapid Capabilities Division 2026 Showcase, Xos will deliver a prototype ruggedized Xos Hub™ energy storage system for electrified support equipment and vehicles.

Xos to adapt its Xos Hub™ mobile battery energy storage system for defense charging applications, delivering high-capacity charging for electrified support equipment and vehicles, with assembly and integration at its Byrdstown, Tennessee facility.

Proves the dual-use power of a single platform: the same Xos Hub™ trusted by commercial fleets, ports, and municipalities now advances U.S. Department of Defense missions





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) ("Xos" or the "Company"), a leader in electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a prototype Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) by the United States Air Force to develop and deliver a deployable mobile charging solution for electrified support equipment and vehicles. The award, made through the Air Force Global Strike Command Rapid Capabilities Division 2026 Showcase, marks Xos's entry into the defense market and reflects the growing cross-sector demand for the Company's mobile energy storage platform across commercial fleets, ports, municipalities, and now national defense.

The award lands in a fast-growing market: the global military power solutions sector is projected to reach $19.87 billion by 2033, growing at 7.7% annually as armed forces prioritize portable, high-efficiency energy across their operations. Xos meets that demand head-on with a commercially proven mobile energy platform, purpose-built to deliver high-capacity, grid-independent power wherever it is needed, without waiting on permanent infrastructure.

Award at a Glance:

First U.S. Air Force contract for Xos. Awarded under the AFGSC Rapid Capabilities Division Showcase, a competitive, merit-based program that rapidly evaluates and fields emerging commercial technologies, the agreement establishes Xos as a defense technology provider. It validates the Xos Hub™ as a deployable power solution capable of meeting U.S. Department of Defense mission requirements and opens a new addressable market for the Company's mobile energy platform.

Awarded under the AFGSC Rapid Capabilities Division Showcase, a competitive, merit-based program that rapidly evaluates and fields emerging commercial technologies, the agreement establishes Xos as a defense technology provider. It validates the Xos Hub™ as a deployable power solution capable of meeting U.S. Department of Defense mission requirements and opens a new addressable market for the Company's mobile energy platform. Modified for military-grade performance. Under the prototype agreement, Xos will adapt its Xos Hub™ mobile battery energy storage system to deliver reliable, high-capacity, standards-based charging for electrified support equipment and vehicles, extending the same grid-independent, infrastructure-free capability that commercial fleets rely on to demanding field environments.

Under the prototype agreement, Xos will adapt its Xos Hub™ mobile battery energy storage system to deliver reliable, high-capacity, standards-based charging for electrified support equipment and vehicles, extending the same grid-independent, infrastructure-free capability that commercial fleets rely on to demanding field environments. A platform built for scale across sectors. The AFGSC award extends the Xos Hub customer base beyond commercial fleets and municipal operators into the U.S. defense ecosystem, adding to a growing pipeline that spans port authorities, utilities, and federal grant programs. It validates the Hub's role as infrastructure-grade mobile power for the most demanding operators in the world.

The AFGSC award extends the Xos Hub customer base beyond commercial fleets and municipal operators into the U.S. defense ecosystem, adding to a growing pipeline that spans port authorities, utilities, and federal grant programs. It validates the Hub's role as infrastructure-grade mobile power for the most demanding operators in the world. American-made. Designed in California and manufactured in Tennessee, the system will undergo primary assembly and integration at Xos's Byrdstown, Tennessee facility, reflecting a fully domestic design-to-build model that delivers purpose-built energy solutions from a U.S. production base.





"This award marks a strategic inflection point for Xos. When the United States Air Force evaluates the market and selects our technology, it confirms what we set out to build from day one: a mobile energy platform proven in commercial operations that can meet the most demanding mission requirements in the field. Defense is a significant new addressable market for the Xos Ecosystem, and it is one where our advantages compound: American design and manufacturing, proven reliability, and deployable power that needs no fixed infrastructure. This is how Xos scales, carrying a platform already trusted across multiple sectors into the highest-stakes markets in the world," said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos.

The opportunity is substantial. The U.S. Department of Defense is the largest institutional consumer of energy in the United States , and the U.S. Army has committed to fielding microgrids at every installation and an all-electric non-tactical vehicle fleet by 2035 . Xos is built to help power that shift: the Xos Hub delivers high-capacity, deployable energy with no permanent infrastructure, the same capability already proven in the field today, now adapted for defense operations.

"This award reflects disciplined execution across engineering, operations, and manufacturing. As a non-traditional contractor, we move fast and we deliver, adapting a commercially proven product for a new mission and building it right here in Tennessee. It is a powerful demonstration of the flexibility of our platform and the strength of our American manufacturing base" said Giordano Sordoni, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Xos.

With a period of performance extending into late 2027, the agreement positions Xos to demonstrate the versatility of the Xos Hub across new environments while deepening its domestic manufacturing capabilities. The Company intends to build on this milestone as it pursues additional opportunities to bring its mobile charging and energy storage technology to fleets and operators seeking reliable, deployable, infrastructure-free power.

About Xos

Xos is a leading energy storage and fleet electrification solutions provider. The Xos Hub is a proactive, movable power source delivering high-capacity output and high-speed charging in one. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The Company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide a diverse customer base with rapid-deployment energy storage and charging solutions and commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Xos management and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including market demand, competitive conditions, manufacturing capabilities, supply chain constraints, tariff impacts, regulatory changes, product specification finalization, pricing, customer adoption, partner availability, and other factors described in Xos’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Xos undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Diana Carvajal

Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations

marketing@xostrucks.com

Investor Contact:

Xos Investor Relations

ir@xostrucks.com