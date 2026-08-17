ATN International, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 17th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 27, 2026 in Chicago

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today announced that management will participate in the 17th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at The InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile on August 27, 2026.

ATN will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day, with their presentation scheduled from 8:35 – 9:10 a.m. Central Time. Naji Khoury, Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Doglioli, Chief Financial Officer, and Michele Satrowsky, Senior Vice President, Head of IR & Treasury will attend the conference on behalf of the Company. ATN’s presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwestHYPERLINK "%20" and in the investor relations section of the Company's website: https://ir.atni.com. To schedule a one-on-one meeting or attend the group presentation, please contact Joe Noyons at (817) 778-8424 or jnoyons@threepa.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lWesley@IDEASconferences.com.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services operating in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region. The Company’s operating subsidiaries focus on rural and remote markets and primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Company Contact:

Michele Satrowsky

SVP, Head of IR & Treasury

ATN International Inc.

ir@atni.com Investor Relations Contact:

Joe Noyons or Kelley Buchhorn

Three Part Advisors, LLC

jnoyons@threepa.com;

kbuchhorn@threepa.com



