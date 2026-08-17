ImageneBio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageneBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMA) (“Imagene” or the “Company”) today announced that on August 14, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) granted inducement awards consisting of 79,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and 56,525 non-qualified stock options (“NSOs”) to three newly hired non-executive employees. Additionally, the Compensation Committee granted inducement awards consisting of 65,000 RSUs and 56,000 NSOs to Yanina Grant-Huerta, our Chief Financial Officer. The foregoing inducement awards were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Imagene in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2025 Equity Inducement Plan and the applicable equity award agreements. Ms. Grant-Huerta was also granted 39,000 restricted stock units under the Company’s 2025 Equity Incentive Plan.

The RSUs granted to two of the non-executive employees vest in equal annual installments over four years, subject to the grantee’s continuous service through each vesting date. The RSUs granted to Ms. Grant-Huerta and one of the non-executive employees vests over four years, with 25% of the RSUs vesting after one year and the balance of the RSUs vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to the grantee’s continuous service through each vesting date. Each NSO has an exercise price equal to $5.84 per share, the closing price of Imagene’s common stock on August 14, 2026. The NSOs vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting after one year and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months, subject to the grantee’s continuous service through each vesting date.

About ImageneBio, Inc.

Imagene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics for patients with immunological, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with differentiated clinical profiles. The Company's program, olevaprubart, is a receptor targeting, nondepleting anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody with multiple differentiating features. Imagene has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trials of olevaprubart in both atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata and is currently conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of olevaprubart in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. For more information, please visit www.imagenebio.com .

Company and Investor Contact

Rebecca Cohen

rcohen@imagenebio.com