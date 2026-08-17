PicPay Transforms How Customers Access Their Financial Information Through Integration with ChatGPT

SAO PAULO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PicPay (NASDAQ: PICS), one of Brazil’s largest digital banks, today announced that it has introduced a first-of-its-kind integration with ChatGPT that enables customers to access financial information through generative AI.

With this new feature, users can consult information from their PicPay account directly within ChatGPT, using natural language commands after securely authenticating through the app. The initiative represents a new model of interaction between customers and financial services powered by generative artificial intelligence.

PicPay has launched the ChatGPT program through an initial VIP list for customers, at no additional cost, and will be available for both Android and iOS users, regardless of their ChatGPT subscription tier.

Currently available features include:

Checking account and savings jar balances

Viewing pending bills

Accessing investment information

Viewing active cards

Accessing the list of favorite Pix contacts

Checking recent transactions

Viewing upcoming transactions





Representative prompts in the initial rollout include:

“What is my available balance?”

“Do I have any bills due this week?”

“What expenses are expected in the next few days?”





“PicPay’s mission has always been to embed technologies that make our customers’ daily lives easier,” said Eduardo Chedid, CEO of PicPay. “With generative artificial intelligence, we are taking another step toward transforming the relationship customers have with their financial lives by bringing the PicPay experience into the digital environments where users already are. This creates interactions that are simpler, more natural, and more contextual.”

The plugin uses an OAuth authentication, redirecting users to the PicPay app to confirm their identity and authorize access to specific data, including balances and transaction history. All data exchanges follow PicPay’s security standards and comply with Brazil’s General Data Protection Law (LGPD). The connection can be disabled at any time by uninstalling the PicPay app from ChatGPT.

At this stage, the experience is focused on financial inquiries and monitoring, with no transactional capabilities. Eligible customers seeking to connect an account to ChatGPT simply need to search for PicPay in the “Plugins” tab and follow the connection steps.

Advertising Capabilities with ChatGPT

Beyond the financial experience, PicPay is also one of the first Brazilian brands advertising on ChatGPT, in an initiative that combines communication, service, and experience within the same digital environment. The campaign was developed with BETC Havas, which is participating in the ChatGPT ads pilot program in Brazil.

The campaign aims to present relevant information while people explore possibilities, compare alternatives, and make decisions within ChatGPT. Ads are clearly identified as sponsored content, appear separately from responses, and do not influence ChatGPT’s answers.

Generative AI and the Future of Financial Interaction

The transformation driven by Pix helped bring millions of Brazilians into the digital financial system. Now, artificial intelligence is ushering in a new phase.

More than simply enabling digital transactions, AI now has the potential to help people better understand their financial lives and make more confident day-to-day decisions — from comparing offers and identifying better returns to understanding credit conditions, negotiating services, and avoiding unnecessary costs.

“Over the past few years, the financial market has made significant progress in inclusion and access,” continued Chedid. “We believe artificial intelligence will play a key role in making financial life easier to understand for millions of Brazilians, especially for those who have only recently joined the financial system or for young people who are just beginning to manage money.”

PicPay’s collaboration with ChatGPT accelerates the evolution of digital banking, as consumers seek a more conversational, intuitive, and contextual interface, while reducing barriers and simplifying complex financial interactions.

About PicPay

PicPay (NASDAQ: PICS) is one of Brazil’s leading digital banks and began trading on the Nasdaq in January 2026. Founded in Vitória (ES) in 2012, the company pioneered instant peer-to-peer payments and the use of QR codes years before Pix (Brazil’s real-time payment system, created by the Central Bank in 2020). Today, it serves over 68 million clients with a comprehensive portfolio of financial and non-financial products and services for individuals and entrepreneurs, integrating payments, credit, investments, insurance, and everyday consumption and convenience solutions into a single app. For more information, visit: https://investor.picpay.com/

Contacts

Investors

IR@PicPay.com

Media

Buchanan-PicPay@bursonbuchanan.com