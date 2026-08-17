PicPay to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 24, 2026

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PicPay (NASDAQ: PICS) will release financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on Monday, August 24, 2026, after market close. PicPay will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 6:00 p.m. Brasilia time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results.

To participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the PicPay’s Investor Relations website or register here . A replay will be available following the call.

About PicPay

PicPay (NASDAQ: PICS) is one of Brazil’s leading digital banks and began trading on the Nasdaq in January 2026. Founded in Vitória (ES) in 2012, the company pioneered instant peer-to-peer payments and the use of QR codes years before Pix (Brazil’s real-time payment system, created by the Central Bank in 2020). Today, it serves over 70 million clients with a comprehensive portfolio of financial and non-financial products and services for individuals and entrepreneurs, integrating payments, credit, investments, insurance, and everyday consumption and convenience solutions into a single app. For more information, visit: https://investor.picpay.com/

Contacts

Investors

IR@PicPay.com

Media

Buchanan-PicPay@bursonbuchanan.com