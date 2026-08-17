Swiss Water Announces TSX Approval for Share Buyback under an NCIB

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX:SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has approved the previously announced normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) pursuant to which Swiss Water will purchase up to approximately 650,000 common shares ("Common Shares"), representing approximately 9.7% of its outstanding Common Shares in the public float as of August 7, 2026. The NCIB is expected to commence on August 20, 2026 and will have a term of one year from the commencement date, ending on August 19, 2027.

Swiss Water is undertaking the NCIB because its management believes that from time to time, the market price of its Common Shares may not reflect the underlying value of Swiss Water’s business and future prospects. Management believes that, in such circumstances, purchasing Common Shares for cancellation would be in the best interests of shareholders and represents an appropriate use of its capital.

Management believes it has sufficient cash flow and financial resources to fund the purchases under the NCIB without impairing its ability to pursue growth opportunities, meet its financial obligations, or otherwise operate in the ordinary course. Accordingly, management considers the bid to be a prudent and efficient use of capital.

Any purchases made under the NCIB will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems at prevailing market prices and in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSX requirements.

Although the Company presently intends to purchase Common Shares under its NCIB, there can be no assurances that any such purchases will be completed. Swiss Water has not repurchased any of its Common Shares during the twelve months preceding the date hereof.

Details Regarding the Normal Course Issuer Bid

The total issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company as of August 7, 2026 was 9,592,302, with the total public float being 6,676,109 Common shares.

The average daily trading volume (“ADTV”) of the Company for the six months ended July 31, 2026 was 3,657 Common Shares.

The Company’s permitted daily trading limit during the term of the NCIB is restricted to 25% of the ADTV. Per TSX Company Manual, s. 628(ix), the Company’s daily limit will be 1,000 Common Shares.

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Phone: 1-604-420-4050

Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com

Website: investor.swisswater.com

About Swiss Water

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management’s current estimates, which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee and packaging materials, supply of labour force, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of any pandemics, global and local climate changes, changes in interest rates, inflation, transportation availability, and general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements and financial outlook information contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management’s expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described.