Ionic Digital Supports Governor Abbott’s Efforts to Ensure Responsible Data Center Development in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: IOND) (“Ionic Digital” or the “Company”) today expressed its support for Governor Greg Abbott’s focus on grid reliability and the responsible development of data centers in Texas. The Company also committed to fully participating in the verification and audit process being conducted by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

Ionic Digital is focused on developing purpose-built digital infrastructure and believes in establishing the right practices from the start, including transparency, accountability and close coordination with state regulators, ERCOT, electric utilities and local communities.

“Texas has built an unmatched environment for innovation, investment and economic opportunity, and we support Governor Abbott’s efforts to ensure the state’s continued growth is responsible and sustainable,” said Andy Stewart, Ionic Digital’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to thoughtful planning, responsible use of power and water resources and working collaboratively with state leaders, regulators, utilities and local communities to support grid reliability, protect Texas ratepayers and ensure our development benefits the communities in which we operate.”

Ionic Digital’s Ward County campus has helped bring significant capital investment and long-term operations to West Texas, and the Company remains committed to continued investment in Texas. The Governor’s audit provides an important opportunity to promote a clear and transparent framework for future data center development while ensuring continued growth is supported by a reliable and resilient electric system.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital is the fast-track provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center infrastructure, designed to drive stability in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In an industry where constrained power and extended development timelines cause bottlenecks, Ionic Digital delivers certainty in performance, scalability and speed to market, providing fully ready assets and the rigorous due diligence required for the world’s most intensive AI workloads. Led by a seasoned team with deep experience developing hundreds of megawatts and raising billions in capital, Ionic Digital is the definitive, trusted foundation for the future of AI.

To learn more, visit ionicdigital.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Contacts:

Hannah Stuckey, Director of Investor Relations

hannah.stuckey@ionicdigital.com

or

Gateway Group

ionic@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact:

JSA for Ionic Digital

pr@ionicdigital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ionic Digital’s plans, intentions and expectations concerning its development strategy and investment in Texas, its participation in regulatory processes, future development at Ward County, the availability of additional power capacity and related regulatory approvals and utility infrastructure.

Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “target” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the timing and outcome of regulatory reviews and approvals, the timing and completion of utility infrastructure, the availability of additional power capacity, changes in applicable laws and regulatory requirements, project-development conditions and the other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.