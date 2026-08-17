IBNAi Expands Digital Asset Ecosystem with Branded Enterprise-Grade Wallets Through Fireblocks

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- InvestorBrandNetwork AI (“IBNAi”), the artificial intelligence-powered communications and capital markets platform developed alongside InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), today announced the addition of IBNAi secure branded enterprise-grade digital wallets through its partnership with Fireblocks. (IBNAi Teams Up with Fireblocks to Strengthen Long Term Security of $IBNAi Companion Coin) Powered by Dynamic, which was recently acquired by Fireblocks, the integrated wallet infrastructure is designed to support payments, trading and instant transfers while providing users with a streamlined way to interact with digital assets across the IBNAi ecosystem.

The new wallet capability represents another step in IBNAi’s strategy to combine artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and capital markets communications within a secure digital environment. Fireblocks’ acquisition of Dynamic brings together institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure with embedded wallet technology designed to simplify onboarding, authentication, wallet connections and funding. For IBNAi, the integration creates an additional foundation for expanding the functionality and utility of the IBNAi Business Coin / Token ($IBNAi) and developing future digital asset experiences.

The expansion also creates a fast and easy pathway for IBN’s network of more than 600 client partners, built over 20+ years, as well as other users seeking to participate in the digital economy, to access complementary IBNAi-branded wallet capabilities. By integrating secure wallet infrastructure directly into the IBNAi platform, the company is positioning the ecosystem to support increasingly seamless movement between traditional capital markets communications and emerging on chain financial applications as adoption continues to expand.

This new secure branded IBNAi Wallet will be FULLY integrated on IBNAI.com later this fall of 2026.

AMA (Ask Me Anything)

We also wanted to welcome all to our AMA (Ask Me Anything) conference call on 8/20/2026 at 6:00 PM UTC or 2:00 PM EST (Eastern Daylight Time)

Reservation Link on X Spaces: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1dKrPraQdQAJX

Live Stream Link on X Spaces @ https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1aJbdEMBoLaKX

About Investor Brand Network AI (IBNAi)

Investor Brand Network AI (“IBNAi”) is developing advanced, AI-powered solutions designed to transform content creation, investor engagement, digital marketing, and capital markets communications. By combining artificial intelligence, data-driven automation, and blockchain-enabled utility, IBNAi aims to help companies create more impactful content, reach relevant audiences and optimize communications campaigns across the global digital ecosystem.

Working alongside InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), IBNAi is building next-generation technologies that enhance audience intelligence, streamline content development, improve campaign performance and expand engagement opportunities across IBN’s growing network of platforms, media properties, investors and strategic distribution channels.

$IBNAi Companion Coin / Token serves as the native utility and engagement token supporting the broader IBN and IBNAi ecosystem. It is designed to encourage participation, reward engagement and unlock future access, functionality and opportunities across an expanding network of AI-powered platforms, audiences and services.

The IBNAi Tokenomics framework establishes a transparent, fixed-supply model supported by an initial deployment allocation and a disciplined distribution strategy across ecosystem growth, user incentives, founder allocations, liquidity and reserve bonus wallets.

For more information on IBNAi, please visit:

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, and trading operations enabling - everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations - including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 120+ blockchains.

Learn more at https://www.fireblocks.com

About IBN.Ai

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, the company has amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client partners, and IBN will continue to expand its branded network of highly influential properties by leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams serving an increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through its Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach target markets, industries and demographics in an effective manner; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to help maximize impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

Investors, issuers, media partners and aggregators seeking to explore IBN’s published work can visit the IBN Content directory and the IBNBreaks page for recent NewsBreaks, sector-focused coverage and RSS access across the company’s broader content ecosystem.

For more information, please visit IBN.Ai

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the IBN website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

IBN.Ai

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@IBN.Ai