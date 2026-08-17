NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I. (the “Company”), a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share, one redeemable warrant and one right to receive one-fourth (1/4th) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NSAIU” beginning August 18, 2026. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares, the warrants and the rights are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbols “NSAI,” “NSAIW,” and “NSAIR,” respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on August 19, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 17, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email to dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com or by calling +1 (212) 970-5150, or by accessing the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I.

NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I. is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. We have not selected any business combination target, although we intend to focus our search for a target business on companies engaged in the manufacturing sector serving high-growth demand markets, including, but not limited to, aerospace and defense, industrial technology, and critical supply chains.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact: Dealflow@northstrivespac1.com