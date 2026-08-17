HNI Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend will be payable on September 11, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2026.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) has been improving where people live, work, and gather for more than 75 years. HNI is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is the thought leader in commercial furnishings and the preeminent global designer, innovator, and provider of workplace solutions going to market under unique brands serving multiple channels and customers from the largest multinational companies to small local businesses. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

For Information, Contact:

VP Berger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (563) 272-7927

Matthew S. McCall, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development (563) 275-8898