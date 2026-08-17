Terra Innovatum Global Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Announces Webinar to Discuss Operational Progress

Timely filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026

Reported $91.1 million of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2026

Continued execution across commercial development, licensing, supply-chain readiness and FOAK deployment planning

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (“Terra Innovatum”, “Terra”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLR), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, today announced that it has reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and that the Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00am Eastern Time on Thursday August 27, 2026, to discuss the quarter and recent operational progress.

Terra timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on 14 August, 2026. During and following the quarter, the Company continued to advance commercial, regulatory, supply-chain and organizational workstreams supporting the development and future deployment of its SOLO™ micro-modular reactor.

Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum, said, "The second quarter marked Terra's continued transition from development to execution. We advanced our regulatory pathway, expanded commercial progress, and further strengthened the supply-chain and manufacturing foundation required to support FOAK deployment and commercialization."

Kathy Williams, Chief Financial Officer of Terra Innovatum, said, "Our second quarter financial results reflect disciplined investments in personnel, public-company infrastructure, licensing, development, and supply-chain readiness. The Company’s $91.1 million cash balance provides the capital base to advance these defined execution priorities as we pursue FOAK readiness and commercialization."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Cash and cash equivalents were $91.1 million as of June 30, 2026.

Total operating expenses and loss from operations were $6.1 million in the second quarter, including $4.6 million of general and administrative expenses and $1.5 million of development costs.

Net loss was $18.0 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

Net loss included $13.2 million in non-cash fair-value remeasurement expense associated with share-settled contingent and warrant liabilities.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Advanced an initial commercial pathway for up to 8 MWe of behind-the-meter SOLO™ capacity supporting data center facilities in Argentina and Brazil.

Progressed NRC engagement and expanded U.S. commercial and operating capabilities in support of SOLO™ licensing, deployment planning and commercialization.

Advanced critical manufacturing and supply-chain relationships intended to support FOAK deployment and future scale-up.





WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Terra Innovatum will host a live webinar and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results, recent operational progress, and priorities for the balance of 2026.

Date: Thursday August 27, 2026

Time: 8:00am ET

Webcast: Registration

Phone: +1 (201) 389-0920

A telephonic replay will be available from approximately 12:00pm ET on the day of the call through Thursday, September 10, 2026. To listen to the archived call, dial +1 (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin 13762356.



The live webcast and replay can also be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.terrainnovatum.com where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO™

Terra Innovatum’s mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the intended licensing strategy for SOLO™ is designed to support timely deployment and minimize supply chain risks, with the aim of ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can be scaled to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: https://investors.terrainnovatum.com/.

Follow us on X: https://x.com/TerraInnovatum

and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-innovatum-solo/.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Managing Director of Global Business Development and Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

E: g.morichi@terrainnovatum.com

W: www.terrainnovatum.com

Investor and Media Relations

Simon Willcocks, Alliance Advisors IR

E: investors@terrainnovatum.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum’s management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other “forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “projected,” “continue,” “increase,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking).

These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, expected timing for regulatory approvals and commercialization and the potential success of Terra Innovatum’s strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum’s control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum’s ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum’s ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum’s future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents Terra Innovatum files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission including Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. If any of these risks materialize or Terra Innovatum’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum’s expectations and views as of the date of this press release. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.