California Water Service Group Named One of “World’s Greenest Companies” by Newsweek

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the utility’s ongoing dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility, Newsweek has named California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) one of the “World’s Greenest Companies.” This recognition follows Group’s inclusion on Newsweek’s “America’s Greenest Companies” list for the second time in October 2025.

This year, Newsweek recognized the top 850 companies across 28 countries for their environmental sustainability performance; Group is one of only two water utilities on the 2026 list. Newsweek developed the ranking in partnership with statistics portal and industry ranking provider Plant-A Insights Group and GIST Impact.

The methodology compared both public and private companies with more than 500 employees globally against minimum sustainability standards set by the European Union. Newsweek evaluated more than 25 parameters in four categories: greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation, and sustainability data disclosures and commitments. The ranking also analyzed companies’ media coverage.

“At California Water Service Group, we take our role as environmental stewards seriously, and we continue to enhance our efforts to reduce our environmental footprint and protect our natural resources,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman & CEO. “We appreciate Newsweek for recognizing us to be among the greenest companies worldwide.”

The full list is available at rankings.newsweek.com/worlds-greenest-companies-2026.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, TWSC Inc. (Texas Water Service). This year, the company commemorates a century of service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yvonne Kingman, (310) 257-1434