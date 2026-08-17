MemoHoney Details Supplement Facts Panel, Serving Directions and Label Information

Ogden, UT, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. MemoHoney is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, particularly if pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or under medical care.

MemoHoney has published consolidated product-label information for the 30-capsule dietary supplement sold through mymemohoney.com, covering its Supplement Facts panel, listed ingredient amounts, serving directions, storage instructions, label cautions, manufacturing information, and customer-support details. The label lists Niacin, Calcium, L-Arginine (base), L-Arginine AKG 2:1 Extract, L-Citrulline HCl, L-Citrulline Malate, and Beta Alanine, with a serving size of one capsule and 30 servings per container.

MemoHoney Supplement Facts

Serving Size: 1 Capsule. Servings Per Container: 30.

Niacin: 7.5 mg NE -- 47% Daily Value

Calcium (as Calcium Carbonate): 18 mg -- 1.5% Daily Value

L-Arginine (base): 200 mg -- Daily Value not established

L-Arginine AKG 2:1 Extract: 200 mg -- Daily Value not established

L-Citrulline HCl: 100 mg -- Daily Value not established

L-Citrulline Malate: 100 mg -- Daily Value not established

Beta Alanine: 40 mg -- Daily Value not established

Other Ingredients: Hypromellose (Vegetable Capsule), Vegetable Stearate, Silicon Dioxide.

Niacin and Calcium Listed on the MemoHoney Label

MemoHoney's Supplement Facts panel lists 7.5 mg NE of Niacin per serving, representing 47% of the Daily Value, alongside 18 mg of Calcium, as Calcium Carbonate, representing 1.5% of the Daily Value. Both are included as part of the formula's foundational vitamin and mineral profile, alongside the amino-acid ingredients that make up the remainder of the label.

L-Arginine Ingredients Listed on the MemoHoney Label

The Supplement Facts panel lists two arginine ingredients: 200 mg of L-Arginine (base) and 200 mg of L-Arginine AKG 2:1 Extract per serving, together making up the largest portion of MemoHoney's amino-acid blend by labeled weight. The National Institutes of Health's Office of Dietary Supplements notes that the body converts L-Arginine into nitric oxide, a compound involved in the dilation of blood vessels, and that research on arginine supplementation has generally examined intakes well above what a single MemoHoney serving provides. A Daily Value is not established for either ingredient on the product label, and MemoHoney's finished capsule should not be treated as interchangeable with the specific arginine preparations, amounts, or study populations used in individual research.

L-Citrulline Ingredients Listed on the MemoHoney Label

MemoHoney lists 100 mg of L-Citrulline HCl and 100 mg of L-Citrulline Malate per serving. L-Citrulline is an amino acid the body can convert into arginine as part of the same pathway, and both citrulline forms are built into MemoHoney's amino-acid formulation alongside the label's arginine ingredients. The label does not establish a Daily Value for either ingredient.

Beta Alanine Listed on the MemoHoney Label

MemoHoney lists 40 mg of Beta Alanine per serving. Beta-Alanine is an amino acid the body uses to synthesize carnosine, and is included as part of MemoHoney's broader amino-acid profile alongside the formula's other listed ingredients. A Daily Value is not established for this ingredient on the Supplement Facts panel.

MemoHoney Serving Directions

The MemoHoney label directs adults to take one capsule daily with an 8 oz. glass of water. The label further states that, for best results, the capsule should be taken 20 to 30 minutes before a meal with 8 oz. of water or as directed by a healthcare professional. The label directs consumers to store the product in a cool, dry place away from heat and light.

MemoHoney Label Cautions

The product label states that consumers should not exceed the recommended dose. It further directs pregnant or nursing mothers, individuals under 18, and individuals with a known medical condition to consult a physician before using the dietary supplement. The label also directs consumers to keep the product out of reach of children and not to use it if the safety seal is damaged or missing.

Additional Consumer Guidance Published by MemoHoney

Separate from the caution statements printed on the product label, MemoHoney's official website directs individuals taking blood pressure medications, blood thinners, or vasodilators to show the label to a physician before use. Consumers should rely on the current label and official brand materials for the most current product-specific guidance.

MemoHoney Label Positioning

MemoHoney's label uses the terms "Advanced Memory Support," "Focus," "Clarity" and "Energy" to describe the product. These are label descriptors and are not independently verified individual outcomes.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65)

California residents should review the MemoHoney product label and the MemoHoney official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact MemoHoney directly at contact@customercs.com or by phone at +1 (507) 448-8190. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

Manufacturing and Distribution Information

MemoHoney is manufactured in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and is distributed by Instituto Experience, PO Box 12730, Ogden, UT 84404. Current return instructions supplied by the brand identify PO Box 12730, Ogden, UT 84412 as the return address. Consumers should confirm current return procedures with customer support before sending a product.

Customer Support Information

Customer-service information supplied for MemoHoney includes the following:

Email: contact@customercs.com

Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190

MemoHoney Product Information Summary

MemoHoney is a dietary supplement sold through mymemohoney.com, with a Supplement Facts panel listing Niacin, Calcium, L-Arginine, L-Arginine AKG 2:1 Extract, L-Citrulline HCl, L-Citrulline Malate, and Beta Alanine across a 30-capsule, 30-serving container. The product is manufactured in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and distributed by Instituto Experience.