Designkit Launches AI Video Platform that Turns Product Photos Into E-Commerce Marketing Videos

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designkit is pleased to announce the release of its AI video platform that helps online sellers turn existing product photos into ready-to-use videos for e-commerce platforms, social media channels, and digital advertising.





According to the company, a single product may appear across an online store, marketplace listings, social media posts and paid advertisements. Each channel often requires a different video length, format or message. Producing those variations through conventional filming and editing can become difficult to manage, particularly for brands with large or frequently changing product catalogues.

Designkit was created to remove some of the practical barriers that have traditionally slowed video production. Brands can begin with product images already used in their stores or catalogues and turn them into video content without arranging a shoot or editing each piece from the ground up.

“E-commerce teams are under growing pressure to publish more video content, but traditional production methods are not always practical when a brand has dozens or hundreds of products,” said a Designkit spokesperson. “Designkit is intended to make video creation a repeatable part of the marketing workflow, helping businesses move from a product image to campaign-ready content without rebuilding the production process for every asset.”

Through Designkit’s marketing video creation tools , businesses can turn existing product assets into content for launches, seasonal promotions, marketplace listings and advertising campaigns. Its image-to-video generator can adapt product photography into videos for channels such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and online storefronts, giving brands a practical way to extend the use of material they already have.

The platform also supports a range of formats through its AI video ad maker , including product demonstrations, explainers, before-and-after videos, promotional clips and UGC-style creative. Designkit’s AI unboxing video maker provides another option for presenting the opening and discovery of a product without organizing a conventional unboxing shoot.

For businesses managing several products or frequent campaigns, the broader benefit is a more manageable creative workflow. Teams can prepare content for different products, audiences and placements from one platform, making it easier to test ideas, refresh campaigns and maintain a steady flow of video across sales and marketing channels.

For more information, please visit https://www.designkit.com/

About Designkit

Designkit is an AI-powered creative platform that helps businesses create product images, marketing visuals and promotional videos for e-commerce, social media and digital advertising. Its tools are designed to support online sellers, brands and marketing teams seeking to produce consistent creative content more efficiently while reducing the time and resources associated with traditional production.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2079376b-2e10-4470-a5ab-a38144bb1edb