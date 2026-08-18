Dubai, UAE, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pepeto presale has passed $10 million, and this week's sharpest crypto news money flow explains why: anyone who read about Solana under $1 in 2020 and scrolled past gave up $293,000 per $1,000. That memory is doing the buying now, as the Solana price prediction turns bullish again. These buyers are not weekend traders but wallets that held BTC and ETH through full cycles, watched the Solana window shut once, and now see the same shape forming again.

Here is where the Solana price prediction stands, and why smart money still picks Pepeto for returns that large caps need miracles to deliver.

Crypto News: Pepeto Grows at Record Pace as the Solana Price Prediction Holds Bullish

Buyers pushing Pepeto past $10 million keep citing Solana's backdrop, so we lined those numbers up. Solana trades near $76 per Forbes, a 25% climb off its June low of $61, yet price is the least interesting number here. Wallets jumped 77% in fourteen days, the network printing a billion non-vote transactions weekly, and Grayscale counted 100 million daily transactions from 4 million users. Everything is accelerating together, an alignment that almost never shows this early in a recovery.

The upgrade fits the picture: stake-weighted voting checked the last box institutions waited on. Analyst Michael van de Poppe charts $125 to $130 once $77 turns into support, while InvestingHaven keeps the long-term Solana price prediction at $600. Then we ran our ceiling test: from $76, even $600 is near 8x on a $47 billion chain, and 8x is the roof, the cap itself the ceiling. The multiplier Solana paid its sub-$1 buyers in 2020 lives only at a project's earliest stage, and Pepeto's presale sits there today.

Pepeto in Focus as the Largest Wallets Move Before the Listing

So what is Pepeto, and why is it here? It is the presale this cycle cannot stop discussing: a meme project flooding feeds daily, its raise past $10 million while the market bled. Copycats keep cloning the name, which only happens to projects the crowd believes in. The Pepe ecosystem cofounder, whose earlier token passed $7 billion, leads it, and wallets that never leave BTC and ETH keep entering: heavyweight capital moving early in what crypto news calls 2026's breakout.

The excitement carries substance. PepetoSwap merges Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana into one trading layer, charges nothing per swap, and runs AI checks on every contract, built by a Binance developer, audited by SolidProof, staking at 174% APY. Each trade buys the token by design, the engine that carried BNB from cents into one of crypto's largest assets.

The upside stacks two engines: exchange tools, and the meme force behind more crypto millionaires than anything else here. Yahoo Finance recorded its extreme, an $8,000 SHIB position from 2020 worth $5.7 billion at the peak, a token with nothing beneath it. Pepeto runs on that fuel, with three finished products under this one.

Conclusion

A presale past $10 million proves buyers are positioned, and every cycle has answered for what: when the Solana price prediction pays, the layer beneath the majors multiplies early entries past anything a mature coin can, and 2026's standout there is Pepeto: open presale, whale positions growing weekly, an expected Binance debut, attention no timeline can bury. CoinTelegraph told the story of Rob, whose SHIB position flipped his life overnight, no inside edge, just one rule: this market pays those who move first and leaves nothing for those waiting for permission.

Every buyer inside has run the numbers: past presale entries paid in 100x territory, $3,000 from earlier success stories growing into $300,000, the only inputs entering early and holding through the noise. Rob's story proves the outcome is real, Solana at $1 shows the cost of scrolling past, and this window hangs open between those two endings. For a large cap, the Solana price prediction toward $125 is strong. Presale math runs on another scale, and SHIB already showed what launches from the ground where Pepeto stands today.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website, showing the current stage's remaining supply.

FAQs

Can the Solana price prediction really reach $600?

InvestingHaven's long-term bull case puts the Solana price prediction at $600, yet even that is only 8x from $76 per Forbes, the ceiling a $47 billion cap allows.

Why is Pepeto the biggest crypto news among 2026 presales?

The biggest crypto news in presales is Pepeto because wallets that never leave BTC and ETH are entering it early, the same ground where an $8,000 SHIB entry became $5.7 billion.



