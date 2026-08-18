Record-high revenues and volumes for Mowi in the second quarter

(Bergen, 18 August 2026) Mowi achieved record-high revenues of EUR 1.6 billion and operational EBIT of EUR 231 million in the second quarter of 2026.

The second quarter resulted in record-high revenues for Mowi, driven by strong biological and operational performance, as well as record-high harvest volumes. Combined with lower costs, this resulted in operational EBIT of EUR 231 million, an increase of 23% compared with the corresponding quarter in 2025.

“Farming operations continue to deliver very strong biological and operational results. In particular, our Norwegian and Scottish operations are performing strongly, with record volumes and reduced costs, which is very encouraging,” said Mowi CEO Ivan Vindheim.

Mowi delivered a seasonally record-high 150,000 tonnes of salmon in the second quarter, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.4%.

“It is gratifying to see that we continue to deliver on our growth strategy. Volume growth is one of Mowi’s strategic pillars, and growth within our farming operations has been strong in recent years. In just a few years, Mowi has grown from a 400,000-tonne producer to a 600,000-tonne producer,” said Vindheim.

Following a period of low salmon prices due to exceptionally high industry supply, salmon prices increased by 6% in the second quarter and have increased by 21% so far in the third quarter compared with 2025, driven by strong demand across many markets and a normalisation of supply growth in the industry.

“We expect limited supply growth for the industry in the years ahead. In combination with continued strong underlying demand for salmon, we believe this will result in a more balanced supply-demand situation than we have seen over the past 18 months, supporting our positive market outlook going forward,” said Vindheim.

Mowi Consumer Products, the Group’s downstream processing business, delivered another strong quarter with seasonally record-high revenues, supported by solid operations and record-high volumes of 74,000 tonnes, up 14% from the same period last year.

“The salmon market continues to develop positively and demand value increased by 9% in the second quarter compared with the same period last year. Growth is strongest in Asia, led by China, but developments are also positive in Europe, followed by the USA. We expect market growth to continue through 2026 and beyond, driven by megatrends such as healthier lifestyles, increasing demand for sustainable protein sources, and not least salmon’s unique and broad appeal,” said Vindheim.

Mowi Feed, the Group’s feed division, also delivered a record quarter with seasonally record-high revenues and sales volumes, driven by strong growth in the company’s farming operations.

The board of Mowi has decided to pay a dividend of NOK 2.30 per share for the second quarter.

For more information, please contact:

Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, +47 905 14 275

Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, +47 908 76 339

Ola Helge Hjetland, Communications Director, +47 970 67 932

About Mowi ASA

Mowi is the world’s leading seafood company measured by revenues and market capitalisation, and the largest producer of farm-raised Atlantic salmon in the world, with an estimated 2026 harvest of 600,000 tonnes from seven farming countries including Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Faroes, Iceland, Canada and Chile.

Mowi is a fully integrated global seafood company, bringing salmon and other seafood of supreme quality to consumers around the world, partly under its own MOWI brand.

Mowi has received extensive acclamations for its sustainability work across the value chain.

With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs 11 500 people in 26 countries worldwide, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Turnover was EUR 5.7 billion in 2025.

For more information, please visit mowi.com.

Forward looking statements

This release may be deemed to include forward-looking statements, such as statements that relate to Mowi's goals and strategies, salmon prices, ability to increase or vary harvest volume, production capacity, trends in the seafood industry, restructuring initiatives, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, expected research and development expenditures, business prospects and positioning with respect to market, demographic and pricing trends, strategic initiatives, and the effects of any extraordinary events and various other matters (including developments with respect to laws, regulations and governmental policies regulating the industry and changes in accounting policies, standards and interpretations) on Mowi's business and results. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases, such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "plan," "goal," "target," "strategy," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could." Forward-looking statements are Mowi's current estimates or expectations of future events or future results. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties. Mowi ASA's Annual Report contains additional information about factors that could affect actual results, including: changes to the price of salmon including the value of our biological assets; hedging risks; risks related to fish feed; economic and market risks; environmental risks; operational risks; risks related to escapes, disease and sea lice; product risks; risks related to our acquisitions; financing risks; regulation risks including relating to food safety, the aquaculture industry, processing, competition, anti-trust and anti-corruption; trade restriction risks; litigation risks; tax and accounting risks; strategic and competitive risks; and reputation risks. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available at the time of the release, and Mowi assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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