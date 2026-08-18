New York City, NY, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swagger Magazine has ranked Acebet.cc, the free-to-play US social casino operated by Trey Mark Services Limited, as the best new social casino in its feature "Best New Social Casinos of 2026" case study published July 27, 2026.

The review called Acebet "the best new social casino a US player can reach right now," citing 10 free Sweeps Coins at signup, the largest no-purchase start among the twelve platforms examined, and the only game library on the list where every in-house title publishes its RTP.

The ranking lands in a market that has grown from a handful of named operators in 2018 to more than 225 live US social casinos, with dozens of launches in 2026 alone. Swagger's fact-check found that six of the twelve newest brands trace to two operating companies running the same lobby under different logos, and the magazine weighted free Sweeps Coin value, provably fair or lab-certified games, published redemption terms, library size, and operator identification, in roughly that order.

Free Sweeps Coins before any purchase decided the ranking

Ten of the twelve platforms reviewed require a purchase before any redeemable Sweeps Coins reach a player's account. Acebet starts new players with 10 free SC, adds a daily login Sweeps Coin, and runs a mail-in entry route the review described as returning "the largest free-SC bonus documented at any US sweeps casino." Acebet.cc is available in 43 states, including California, which most large sweeps operators exited in January 2026.

The eleven Acebet Originals run on a SHA-256 hashed server seed paired with a client seed the player controls, and a fairness history page lets players re-verify any completed round after the fact. Published RTPs range from 99.5% on social casino blackjack under basic strategy and 99% on dice and keno to 96% on mines, crash, and plinko. The platform also carries roughly 2,000 licensed titles from Hacksaw Gaming, BGaming, KA Gaming, and Rogue, alongside live tables from Vivo Gaming and 155.io.

A 10,000-run simulation study also put Acebet first

Swagger's ranking matches the result of an independent simulation study conducted for Saturday Down South, which modeled 10,000 ninety-day player runs per brand across the major US sweeps programs at three adherence levels. A player following daily logins and one mail-in entry per week at 95% adherence finished with 185.5 SC at Acebet, the best return in the study, overtaking every competing program by day 49. The study measured Acebet's mail-in rate at 7.5 SC per entry against the 5 SC standard at Stake.us, Chumba, and Pulsz.





To add to the positive user momentum, another study conducted by Game Wisdom cited Acebet as the best mines casino specifically, based on a curriculum that weighted factors that mines casino players care most about: legal access, provable fairness, withdrawal reliability, promo value, mines game customization, and platform reputation.

iOS and Android apps answer the review's one product criticism

Swagger's single product criticism was the absence of an app, which left the platform browser-only at the time of review. Acebet iOS app is now available: bringing the Originals, the licensed library, and the daily rewards calendar to mobile. The Acebet app is already one of the top 20 most downloaded casino apps and holds a 4.6/5 rating from over 400 reviews from Acebet users .

About Acebet.cc

Acebet.cc is a free-to-play sweepstakes and social casino operated by Trey Mark Services Limited. Players use Gold Coins for social play and can collect free Sweeps Coins through the signup offer, daily logins, a rewards calendar, and mail-in entry, with no purchase necessary. The platform carries more than 2,000 games, including eleven provably fair Acebet Originals with published RTPs.

Media Contact

Support: support@acebet.cc Mailing address: 8 The Green, STE B, Dover, DE 19901, United States Website: https://acebet.cc | 24/7 Live Chat available

Acebet.cc is a free-to-play sweepstakes platform. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Players must be 18+ or the age of majority in their jurisdiction. State restrictions apply. See full Terms, Sweepstakes Rules, and Privacy Policy at acebet.cc for complete details.