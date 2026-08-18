TGS Awarded Multi-Year AI Seismic Foundation Model Contract

OSLO, Norway (18 August 2026) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, has been awarded a multi-year contract by an international oil company (IOC) for the development and delivery of AI-powered seismic foundation model capabilities and intelligent subsurface interpretation.

The multi-year contract will leverage TGS Seismic Foundation Model (TGS SFM) to accelerate structural and stratigraphic interpretation, enhancing subsurface evaluation and interpretation across selected exploration and development workflows.

The TGS Seismic Foundation Model is an AI model trained on TGS’ global seismic multi-client library to learn geological patterns directly from seismic data. It helps interpreters work faster and more consistently by supporting a wide range of subsurface interpretation workflows.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented: “We are very pleased to be awarded this multi-year contract, which demonstrates the growing commercial adoption of the TGS Seismic Foundation Model among international oil companies. By combining our extensive seismic data expertise with advanced artificial intelligence, we are enabling customers to transform how subsurface data is interpreted and how insights are generated at scale. This contract represents a significant commercial deployment of the TGS Seismic Foundation Model and reinforces TGS’ position at the intersection of energy data, AI and intelligence.”

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement

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