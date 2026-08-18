TRAFiX supports Sigma Capital Partners MENA Limited’s international expansion

London / New York / Dubai, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRAFiX, a global provider of multi-asset trading technology and connectivity, has been selected by Sigma Capital Partners MENA Limited (“Sigma Capital Partners”) to support the expansion of its institutional brokerage business. Sigma’s clients now benefit from streamlined access to global equities products through a single OMS.

Operating from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Sigma Capital Partners provides agency execution services to institutional, family office and wealth management clients. Flexible execution and deep regional market expertise support its clients to access liquidity efficiently with minimal information leakage.

TRAFiX OMS will support Sigma Capital Partners as it continues to grow its institutional brokerage franchise across the MENA region and expands market reach and asset coverage to its increasingly international client base.

Michael Ottrando, Managing Director and Global Head of Sales, TRAFiX, said: “We are delighted to support Sigma Capital Partners as it expands its MENA and international presence. Clients need more than technology alone; they need a partner that responds quickly, works closely with them and is agile as their business develops.

This collaboration gives Sigma Capital Partners a flexible, scalable platform from which to broaden its offering, while further strengthening TRAFiX's presence in the Middle East.”

Howard Spooner, Senior Executive Officer, Sigma Capital Partners MENA Limited, said: “Our operating model and growth strategy combines experienced execution professionals with sophisticated trading technology and exceptional levels of customer service.

As our technology partner, TRAFiX gives us the best of all worlds - global market access and connectivity; proven, high performance, multi-asset execution capabilities and a highly responsive, relationship-led approach. We are also confident of their ability to quickly flex and scale as client requirements evolve, supporting our immediate and longer-term growth.”

TRAFiX’ multi-asset OMS and extensive broker-neutral connectivity network supports more than 400 clients worldwide, linking firms to execution venues, clearing firms and third-party providers.

ENDS

About TRAFiX

TRAFiX is a broker-neutral, multi-currency, multi-asset trading technology, headquartered in the United States. Established in 2014, the company employs more than 200 people in the United States, Europe, Canada and Asia, supporting more than 400 clients globally.

TRAFiX OMS is a highly configurable single-platform solution combining order management, middle office trade confirmation and allocation, integrated risk controls and global FIX connectivity. The platform supports global equities, US equity options and listed futures and is backed by a 24x6 global support model and extensive certified connectivity to execution venues, brokers, clearing firms and third-party systems worldwide.

www.trafix.com

About Sigma Capital Partners MENA Limited

Sigma Capital Partners MENA Limited is the Dubai International Financial Centre-based business of Sigma Broking Ltd. Authorised and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm provides institutional brokerage and execution services across global financial markets, including equities, futures, options and other investment products.

Operating alongside Sigma Capital Partners’ London and North American businesses, the firm combines regional market expertise with access to global execution capabilities for institutional clients.

www.sigma-broking.com