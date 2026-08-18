Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – third tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 22 July 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 23 July to no later than 26 October 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 22 July 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/678529

From 10 August to 13 August 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 597,632 own shares at an average price of NOK 384.3668 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 10 August OSE 151,723 377.5093 57,276,843.52 CEUX TQEX 11 August OSE 148,909 391.5219 58,301,134.61 CEUX TQEX 12 August OSE 149,000 387.6055 57,753,219.50 CEUX TQEX 13 August OSE 148,000 380.9370 56,378,676.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 597,632 384.3668 229,709,873.63 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 1,609,372 380.7320 612,739,345.67 CEUX TQEX Total 1,609,372 380.7320 612,739,345.67 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 2,207,004 381.7162 842,449,219.30 CEUX TQEX Total 2,207,004 381.7162 842,449,219.30





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 16,462,779 own shares, corresponding to 0.69% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 5,741,979 own shares, corresponding to 0.24% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

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