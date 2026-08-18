Syncron Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2026 International Business Awards®

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron today announced it has won a Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in The 23rd Annual International Business Awards® (IBAs) . The award recognizes Syncron’s 2025 support transformation, which reduced support ticket backlog by 46 percent while improving responsiveness, service quality, and customer satisfaction.

The winning nomination, “Eliminating Backlog While Delivering Faster, Higher-Quality Support,” highlighted the actions Syncron implemented throughout 2025 to further enhance an already strong customer experience by improving ticket prioritization, strengthening customer communication, and maintaining quality while increasing support speed.

Judges praised the submission for its clear, results-driven approach. One judge pointed to the reduction in backlog, along with a 95.33 percent ticket satisfaction score, and SLA attainment above 98% as evidence of a support organization that is "not only efficient but consistently reliable." Another judge commended the team for keeping the after-sales journey "simple and effortless," noting that Syncron's success "is a strong reminder that while technology can enable better service, genuine care for customers should always come first."

Syncron’s nomination highlighted a set of 2025 support initiatives designed to improve responsiveness without compromising quality. These included more proactive ticket management, increased direct customer interaction, structured quality audits, targeted support training, and new Technical Account Management and Resolution Management teams to strengthen adoption, product health, and ticket prioritization.

"This recognition belongs to our entire support organization," said Osama Solieman, EVP of Customer Excellence at Syncron. "The team, led by our amazing support leaders, set out to solve a real challenge without ever losing sight of what matters most: the customer on the other end of every ticket. This award reflects their genuine commitment to delivering a better after-sales experience."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2026 IBAs received more than 3,400 entries from organizations in 82 nations and territories.

Stevie® Award nominations were evaluated by more than 200 business professionals worldwide serving as judges on 9 specialized committees . Stevie Award winners were determined based on judges' average scores during the independent judging process in June and July.

"The 2026 International Business Awards winners represent the very best in business achievement from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "This year's winners have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, resilience, and results in a highly competitive global field. We congratulate every Stevie Award winner and look forward to celebrating their achievements together in Paris on October 28."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at http://IBA.Stevieawards.com

About Syncron

Syncron is the aftermarket growth platform for the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors. Trusted by customers across more than 80 countries, Syncron offers connected solutions across parts and service pricing , service supply chain management , and warranty management . Global heavy equipment and automotive brands use Syncron to protect revenue, grow margins, and strengthen customer relationships across the asset lifecycle. For more, visit www.syncron.com .