Provable Opens Early Access to Shield Swap, a Confidential Trading Venue Built for Compliance





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provable Inc. (“Provable”), the company behind Shield Wallet and Aleo, backed by established investors in financial technology and cryptography, today announced Shield Swap, a non-custodial trading venue designed to protect sensitive financial information while supporting compliance.

Beginning today, institutions, businesses, and government entities can request early access at shield.fi .

Confidential positions. Verifiable markets.

Public blockchains expose information that professional trading firms ordinarily protect, including wallet balances, portfolio composition, transaction history, and trading strategies. Shield Swap is designed to keep that participant-level information confidential without obscuring the market itself.

Pool reserves, trade prices, transaction sizes, and fees remain publicly verifiable. A participant’s identity, balances, portfolio, and links between transactions remain shielded.

Shield Swap’s shared anonymity set strengthens as participation grows. Participants can access their own wallet-level information through owner-controlled view keys, including balances, portfolio composition, and unrealized profit and loss.

Compliance without public exposure

Shield Swap produces an encrypted compliance record for every trade. Transfers of supported dollar-denominated stablecoins also generate transaction-specific records.

Using view keys and selective disclosure, participants can share the information required by a regulator, auditor, or counterparty without exposing their entire financial history. This allows firms to demonstrate compliance while preserving the confidentiality of unrelated positions and transactions.

The venue currently supports the world’s first confidential and compliant stablecoin, USDCx on Aleo, a dollar-denominated stablecoin backed 1:1 by USDC held in Circle xReserve. In addition, the venue also supports assets such as Wrapped Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Aleo in its beta period.

“Serious trading firms do not publish their books or broadcast their positions. Yet public blockchains have forced market participants to do just that,” said Howard Wu, founder and CEO of Provable. “Shield Swap takes a different approach: market activity remains verifiable, while identities, portfolios, and strategies remain confidential. Compliance is built into the system rather than added after the fact.”

Shield Swap opens to early access on Monday, August 17, 2026, with a public launch anticipated for Q4 2026.

About Shield Swap

Shield Swap is a non-custodial institutional trading venue for confidential, compliant digital asset markets. It keeps market activity publicly auditable while protecting participant identities, portfolios, and trading strategies. Selective disclosure gives participants control over who can access their financial information and for what purpose.

About Provable

Provable builds confidential and compliant infrastructure for financial markets. Its products include Shield Wallet and Shield Swap, and Provable is also the team behind Aleo, a Layer-1 blockchain powered by zero-knowledge cryptography. Provable develops the cryptographic systems, protocol infrastructure, and software that enable confidential transactions with programmable disclosure. More information is available at provable.com .

Early access is available at shield.fi .

Legal Disclaimer: Nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax or any other kind of advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results.