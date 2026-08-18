New Crypto Presale Pepeto Reveals Funds Update While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $10,000





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pepeto presale has topped $10.66 million, and behind that number sits a memory every trader hunting the next new crypto carries: the coin they researched, understood, and never bought. With the Ethereum price prediction turning bullish, thousands now make sure that mistake never repeats. For many that coin was Ethereum at $200, and on-chain data shows those addresses now filling the Pepeto presale, the heaviest buying landing during peak fear, when small money freezes and experienced money moves. What they found is the story below.

Pepeto lives on Ethereum, and the Ethereum price prediction just got fuel: Vitalik Buterin published his Lean Ethereum roadmap through 2029 per Fortune , as ETF money flowed back in. When the chain under a presale strengthens, the projects on top benefit first.

New Crypto Pepeto Runs Its Exchange on Ethereum as the Ethereum Price Prediction Turns Bullish

The raise crossed $10.66 million just as Ethereum showed its first real strength in months, and the platform behind the presale runs on Ethereum.

ETH trades near $1,796 per Fortune, and three Ethereum signals landed this week at once. The Lean Ethereum roadmap answers the confidence question, a public build plan institutions can trust. Returning ETF inflows answer the demand question, money walking back in. And Morgan Stanley refiling its spot Ethereum ETF at a 0.14% fee answers the loudest one, since fee wars only start when giants expect volume worth fighting over.

For targets, CoinDCX charts $6,000 toward $10,000 as ETF flows and rate cuts align, Finder's expert panel keeping $10,000 and above long term.

Then we ran our ceiling test on that Ethereum price prediction: even $10,000 is roughly a 5x on a $233 billion network, strong for a large cap but slow, because a coin that big cannot move fast. The life-changing multiples always come from young projects inside the Ethereum ecosystem, the ones catching volume while the chain climbs.

Pepeto Presale Pulls Heavy Capital as the Ethereum Price Prediction Climbs

Pepeto is where that logic lands. First, what it is: the presale the market keeps circling back to, a new crypto whose community outgrows every 2026 rival, the one early Ethereum wallets chose over everything. Blockchain records show buyers with big ETH stacks from 2020 and 2021, wallets that bought below $200 and watched it climb past $4,900. People like that never forget the early phase: the doubt, the fear of being wrong, then the chart that changed their life.

Ethereum played that story out, Solana and BNB too, the crowd learning the name each time after the cheap phase ended. Yahoo Finance documented a SHIB holder whose $8,000 grew to $5.7 billion, simply by being first. That same kind of early buyer keeps entering Pepeto at the sentiment bottom, and what they found is built, not promised: a zero-fee exchange from the original Pepe creators, AI contract screening, a bridge across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, 171% APY staking, and an expected Binance debut. Follow their logic.

A project this complete would normally trade far higher, but no exchange has priced it yet, so the substance sits ahead of the price, and price is always the last to catch up. Whether the project is real stopped being a question when $10.66 million came through the door.

Conclusion

The $10.66 million settles one question: the market believes. History settles where that belief pays, the same way every cycle: ETH keeps climbing, yet a slow large cap never created a fortune, and as the Ethereum price prediction firms up, serious money forms in the new crypto presales everyone ignored until listing day proved them right.

Nothing in 2026's presales matches Pepeto's position, and the math keeps buyers awake: entries at this stage paid at the 100x scale, $2,500 becoming a quarter of a million dollars, while the other version watched ETH run from $200 to $4,900 holding nothing. Every one of those returns had a single requirement: buying while the early price still existed. Pepeto's early price is still here today, it dies the day the listing goes live, each closed round brings that day closer, and no one has ever bought a token's first price back.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

How high can the Ethereum price prediction go in 2026?

CoinDCX's bull case runs the Ethereum price prediction from $6,000 toward $10,000, yet even $10,000 is a slow 5x from $1,796 per Fortune at this cap.

What makes new crypto Pepeto a better play than holding ETH?

New crypto Pepeto is filling with wallets that bought Ethereum under $200, entering before the listing removes this floor forever, while the market has not yet caught up to what is built.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.