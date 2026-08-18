Hepsor AS to hold a webinar introducing the planned public offering of series II bonds

Hepsor AS will hold a webinar to present the company’s operations, development portfolio, and the planned public offering of Series II bonds under Hepsor AS’s bond programme.

Webinar in Estonian

27 August 2026, 13:00–14:00

Registration for the webinar is available at the following link: EST webinar

Webinar in English

27 August 2026, 15:00–16:00

Registration for the webinar is available at the following link: ENG webinar

During the webinar, Martti Krass, Member of the Management Board of Hepsor AS, will provide an overview of the company’s activities to date and future plans, its development portfolio, the key terms of the planned Series II bond offering, and the intended use of the capital to be raised.

The webinar will be recorded, and the recording will be published after the webinar on the Hepsor AS website:

https://hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/bonds/

Martti Krass

Member of the Management Board

Hepsor AS

Tel: +372 660 9009

E-mail: martti@hepsor.ee

www.hepsor.ee

Important Information

This notice constitutes an advertisement for securities within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017. Each investor must make any investment decision solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus (including any supplement thereto), its summary, the terms and conditions of the bonds and the final terms, which have been or will be published on the Hepsor AS website at https://hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/bonds/ . Approval of the prospectus by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (Finantsinspektsioon) should not be understood as an endorsement of the bonds offered by Hepsor.

This notice is intended for informational purposes only and refers to a possible future offering. It should not be construed as an offer to sell bonds or as an investment recommendation.

No sale or public offering of Bonds will take place in any country or jurisdiction until the relevant prospectus or other required offering document has been duly approved, registered or published in accordance with applicable law. Investment decisions should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the prospectus.

This notice may not be distributed in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such distribution would be unlawful. The information contained in this notice does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction.