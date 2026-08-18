SPEC Adds Workload Development Kit to SPECapc for Siemens NX 2024 Benchmark for Custom, Secure Performance Evaluation

GAINESVILLE, Va., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC), the trusted global leader in computing benchmarks, today announced the release of the SPECapc for Siemens NX 2024 Workload Development Kit (WDK). Integrated directly into the existing SPECapc for Siemens NX 2024 benchmark, the new WDK offers a powerful, standardized framework for users to run and measure their own GPU-specific workloads and proprietary graphics models.

Siemens NX is award-winning, processor-intensive software that helps designers and manufacturers deliver better products faster through a powerful combination of CAD and CAM solutions. The SPECapc for Siemens NX 2024 benchmark executes graphics tests that include rotation, pan, zoom and clipping for each model. Viewport tests within the benchmark measure performance for field of view and feature regeneration operations. Professionals, students, and artists, as well as hardware developers and vendors, use the benchmark to discover how different hardware configurations affect the performance of their applications. The addition of the SPECapc for Siemens NX 2024 WDK gives these users a framework to evaluate internal models and specialized workflows, providing greater flexibility and security for proprietary information.

“Adding the SPEC Workload Development Kit to the SPECapc for Siemens NX 2024 benchmark means users have the flexibility and framework to gain greater insight into the performance of workloads that matter most to them,” said SPECapc Chair Jessica Heerboth. “This is another important way that SPEC is responding to the needs of our user communities.”

Seamless Integration for Current Users

The WDK operates as a parallel customization framework and does not modify the base benchmark or baseline scoring. Current licensees can access the WDK immediately by downloading and reinstalling the updated benchmark package.

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

Media contact:

Brigit Valencia

360.597.4516

brigit@compel-pr.com

Images available upon request.

SPEC® and SPECapc® are trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

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