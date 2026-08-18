QuizMania Launches ReedSutton, an AI-Powered Digital SAT Prep Platform, in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuizMania Inc., a Seoul-based AI technology company, today announced the Korean market launch of ReedSutton, an AI-driven Digital SAT practice and scoring platform. The company, founded by U.S. college admissions expert Jungwhan Park with co-founder and CTO Andy Changsu Kim, an AI researcher, previously operated the platform under the name SATGPT before rebranding to ReedSutton for its international expansion.

ReedSutton combines full-length Digital SAT practice sets with independent score estimation, question-level AI review, and personalized study guidance across Reading & Writing and Math. The platform currently offers more than 10,000 original DSAT-style questions across 80-plus practice sets, all built to mirror the format and difficulty of the College Board's digital exam.

Built on Enterprise-Grade AI Infrastructure

Unlike many test-prep tools built on top of general-purpose chatbots, ReedSutton runs on AI infrastructure that QuizMania originally developed for enterprise document platforms. The system is powered by a structure-aware retrieval architecture (RAG) that preserves the original structure of every question, passage, table, and graph, rather than treating content as flat text. When the AI tutor explains why an answer choice is right or wrong, that explanation is retrieved directly from the source question and anchored to the specific domain and skill being tested, rather than generated from general knowledge.

The platform's AI review companion is built on QuizMania's in-house agent architecture, which plans and executes multi-step reasoning rather than answering a single question in isolation: it analyzes a student's mistake, explains the underlying concept, converts the insight into a saved note, and connects it to the student's broader study plan. Because the agent retains memory across sessions, it can track a student's patterns over time and adjust its guidance accordingly.

The entire platform runs on the same AI operations layer QuizMania uses to manage its enterprise AI deployments, including centralized user management, role-based access control, real-time usage monitoring, and full audit trails.

"Every DSAT template goes through AI-powered difficulty analysis, peer review by SAT scoring specialists, and a final quality check before it reaches a single student," said Jungwhan Park, founder and CEO of QuizMania. "Our goal was never to replace expert instruction — it was to make the kind of personalized, question-by-question feedback that used to require an expensive tutor available to any student with a laptop."

"ReedSutton isn't a chatbot wrapped around SAT questions — it runs on the same retrieval, agent, and operations infrastructure we built for enterprise AI products," said Andy Changsu Kim, co-founder and CTO of QuizMania.

ReedSutton offers a free tier with one full DSAT practice set and automated scoring, along with Pro and Premium subscription plans for students seeking more intensive preparation. The company positions the platform as a lower-cost alternative to traditional private SAT academies, particularly for students in markets like South Korea where private test-prep tuition can be a significant financial burden for families.

ReedSutton is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the College Board or OpenAI. The SAT is a registered trademark of the College Board.

For more information, visit reedsutton.net