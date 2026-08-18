Martin Frandsen Tobberup to be appointed interim Chief Executive Director of BoligPortal

Company announcement no. 11-2026

18 August 2026

North Media’s Group Executive Director, Martin Frandsen Tobberup, will be appointed interim CEO of BoligPortal, the largest subsidiary in the Digital Services business area. He will take up the position on 4 August 2026, following the resignation of BoligPortal’s current CEO Anders Hyldborg. BoligPortal’s Board of Directors thanks Anders Hyldborg for his contribution during his eleven years with the company, nine of which as CEO.

Martin Frandsen Tobberup will continue in his role as Group Executive Director and CDO of North Media.

BoligPortal’s Board of Directors has initiated the recruitment process for a new CEO.

For further information:

Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Chairman, tel. +45 2024 3292

Martin Frandsen Tobberup, Group Executive Director and CDO, tel. +45 5215 9146

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam are among the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden, respectively. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark’s leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Dayli (MineTilbud) is a leading digital offer platform. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.