The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

Share Purchase - Long Term Incentive Plans

The Company announces that it will enter into forward transactions to acquire up to 5,5 million shares to cover certain of its obligations arising from its long-term incentive plans. At the current share price, the shares represent an amount of approximately €90 million.

The forward transactions will be executed in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and other applicable requirements. It is intended that the shares will be delivered to the Company’s employee benefit trust.

Further details of the transactions will be provided.

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About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 19,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.