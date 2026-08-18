Texada Launches Field Sales Tracker for Equipment Rental and Dealership Sales Teams

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texada Software ("Texada"), the leading growth platform for heavy equipment businesses, has announced the general availability of Texada Field Sales Tracker. Built specifically for heavy equipment rental houses and dealerships with growing field sales teams, the mobile-first solution provides outside sales reps with unique productivity tools like optimized route planning, live territory visibility, and AI & voice-enabled data entry.

Field Sales Tracker puts high-velocity sales tools directly into reps' hands. AI route optimization creates smart, visual site visit plans so reps spend more time face-to-face with jobsite managers instead of being stuck in traffic.

Caption: The Texada Field Sales Tracker app enables real-time daily route planning with integrated location tracking, helping field teams reduce drive time and maximize customer visits.

The Texada Field Sales Tracker app enables real-time daily route planning with integrated location tracking, helping field teams reduce drive time and maximize customer visits. Alt Text: Mobile interface of the Texada Field Sales Tracker application showing route maps and daily schedules.





While on the road visiting customers, sales reps can use the AI-enabled voice-to-text feature to speak their notes and instantly log tasks before starting the truck. Meanwhile, color-coded map pins show reps and branch managers exactly which accounts are warm and which are going cold. Designed for field efficiency, this mobile toolkit incorporates geofence verification, an OCR business card scanner, and mileage tracking directly from the phone, eliminating manual double entry.

Eliminating Administrative Friction and Wasted Drive Time

Equipment rental companies and dealerships face increasing pressure to maximize operational efficiency. Outside sales representatives frequently spend hours driving convoluted routes and managing administrative duties with disconnected tools. The lack of centralized visibility leaves branch managers unable to verify territory coverage, resulting in overlapping customer calls, lost pipeline, and inaccurate pricing quotes.

"Field Sales Tracker provides outside reps with an easy to use, mobile-first solution that removes guesswork from their daily schedule. We’ve also tightly integrated Field Sales Tracker with Texada’s Rental & Dealer Growth Platform, ensuring that sales rep activity remains closely connected to the business system of record." said Matt Harris, CEO of Texada Software.

Accelerating Field Sales Reps and Driving Business Results

Developed in strategic partnership with RepMove, Texada Field Sales Tracker is built for heavy equipment rental houses and dealerships looking to bring proven mobile sales workflows directly to the field.

"Partnering with RepMove allows us to deliver a best-in-class mobile experience tailored specifically to the daily reality of equipment sales teams," said Harris. "Field Sales Tracker manages the day in the field. Integrating this data with Texada’s equipment industry systems of record ensures seamless continuity between what’s happening in the field and what’s happening in the business "

About Texada Software

Texada Software is the leading growth platform for heavy equipment businesses, unifying front-office sales, rental, and service operations to drive better results. Purpose-built for the industry, Texada's easy-to-use, enterprise-ready tools help hundreds of businesses get more done every day.

For more information, visit www.texadasoftware.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54e4d329-9c54-4897-8501-bdfae336c2ac