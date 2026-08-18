48 Hours to Go: Alpha Arena Finalists Gear Up for the Bali Stage





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures , the Main Sponsor of Alpha Arena, today announced that the final will take place in Bali, Indonesia, on August 20 during CoinFest Asia week, marking the final countdown to the event. With MEXC Ventures as Main Sponsor and TRIV as Co-host, the final is expected to feature 20 traders, including 10 who qualified through the regional online competition and another 10 participating through TRIV. The finalists will compete in an esports-inspired simulated trading competition.

What to Expect From the Bali Final

The final will feature timed competition rounds supported by real-time simulated PNL, a live leaderboard, host commentary, themed challenges, and audience interaction. The format allows viewers to follow how participants adapt to changing market conditions, manage risk, and make decisions under pressure throughout the competition.

The offline event will be open to invited guests, while the public can follow the competition through the official livestream and coverage across Alpha Arena channels. The broadcast will bring the live leaderboard, commentary, challenges, and key moments from the arena to viewers worldwide. Livestream details and event updates will be shared through Alpha Arena's official channels .

Alpha Arena Takes Its Next Step in APAC

Following previous editions in Amsterdam and Berlin, the Bali Final marks Alpha Arena's expansion into the APAC region. The event introduces the competition to a new market while creating more opportunities for regional communities to engage with the Alpha Arena ecosystem.

As Main Sponsor, MEXC Ventures supports Alpha Arena's growth in APAC by helping connect global trading communities with regional participants through an interactive competition format. The Bali Final provides finalists with a regional stage to showcase their strategies while enabling audiences across APAC to experience the competition through live content.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A ,and incubation. Upholding the principle of "Empowering Growth Through Synergy," MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in crypto. As an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, MEXC Ventures looks forward to being at the forefront of TON and Aptos innovations and to actively partnering with builders to drive the ecosystem forward.

For more information, visit: MEXC Ventures Website

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cc42887-ebc4-4c09-b1e8-13a066c31695