Allot Leads Industry and Academic Partners to Launch Post-Quantum Communications Consortium

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative security-as-a-service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, today announced that it is a founding member and Chair of a new Post-Quantum Communications (PQC) Consortium dedicated to developing technologies that will secure communications networks and protect data and users against future quantum computing threats.

Supported by the Israel Innovation Authority's Technological Infrastructure Division, the initiative brings together leading technology companies and academic institutions to accelerate innovation in quantum-safe communications.

Consortium members include Allot, Ceragon, Classiq, Gilat Satellite Networks, Heqa, Elta, NVIDIA, RAD, and Ribbon. Academic partners include Bar-Ilan University, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, The Open University of Israel, the Technion, and the University of Haifa.

PQC enables secure communications that can withstand attacks from future quantum computers, which are expected to render many of today's encryption methods vulnerable. As governments, enterprises, and communications providers prepare for the quantum era, the need for quantum-resistant security technologies has become a critical cybersecurity priority.

The consortium will develop and evaluate technologies based on PQC, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), and hybrid approaches that combine both. Research efforts will address multiple network layers and environments, including optical, Ethernet, IP, mobile, satellite, data center, and internet-based communications.

"The transition to quantum-safe communications is one of the most important cybersecurity challenges facing the world today," said Dr. Yaakov Stein, VP CTO of Allot, Chair of the Consortium Board, and Head of the Scientific Committee. "We are proud that Allot is a founding member of this initiative, working alongside NVIDIA, RAD, leading technology innovators, and Israel's top academic institutions. Together, we will help create the technologies needed to protect global communications networks, enterprises and users in the quantum era."





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About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.