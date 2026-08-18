Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival Returns this Autumn

From 29 October to 1 November, Asia’s premier culinary celebration spotlights exceptional fine wines and exclusive Only in Hong Kong flavours, followed by a month of citywide culinary celebrations





HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is set to return bigger and bolder this autumn, transforming the Central Stage, Central Harbourfront Event Space into a vibrant epicurean paradise from 29 October to 1 November 2026. Set against the iconic Victoria Harbour skyline, the festival will feature over 300 booths, including dedicated wine booths and dining partners, creating unique experiences for wine and food lovers alike.

Across four unforgettable days, visitors can indulge in world-class gastronomy, fine wines and vibrant live entertainment — all in one spectacular harbourfront setting. The culinary celebration will then continue throughout November with Hong Kong Wine & Dine Month, bringing exclusive dining offers, curated menus and gourmet experiences to restaurants and bars across the city.

A World-Class Celebration of Wine

Wine takes centre stage with an exceptional global line-up spanning China, France, Italy, Spain, Georgia and the United Kingdom, alongside brand-new pavilions from Australia, Canada and South Korea. From established Old World producers to emerging regions and contemporary trends such as sparkling teas, low-alcohol craft beers, Asian wines and creative cocktails, the festival offers something to suit every palate.

A major highlight this year is the spotlight on Bordeaux wines. Following the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Bordeaux Wine Council (CIVB), visitors will enjoy unprecedented access to internationally acclaimed Bordeaux labels and exclusive tasting experiences throughout the festival.

The highly anticipated Grand Wine Pavilion will feature more than 20 exceptional selections of premium wine merchants. Within the Pavilion, over 20 expert-led masterclasses and tastings, hosted by Master Sommeliers and industry specialists, will guide guests through immersive journeys into celebrated wine regions, winemaking craftsmanship, and remarkable vintages.

Elevated Dining and Exclusive “Only in Hong Kong” Flavours

Equally anticipated is the Tasting Room, bringing together acclaimed chefs from Hong Kong and around the world. Specially created tasting menus — available exclusively during the festival — will be expertly paired with fine wines, offering guests an intimate and elevated exploration of culinary artistry and flavour innovation. This year's line-up brings together a star – studded roster of culinary talents from around the world, including Chef Edward Lee, known to audiences worldwide through Netflix's Culinary Class Wars; Chef Thierry Marx, the World-Renowned Master of French Gastronomy recognised for his French culinary vision and distinguished Michelin-starred career; Chef Chen Zhi Ping of Shanghai’s Meet the Bund, recognised by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026, Black Pearl Restaurant Guide and Michelin accolades; and Chef Justin Yang Yan Bin of Hong Kong's newly opened contemporary Chinese dining destination QUAN, who was named first runner-up in The Divine Dish China. Each will present exclusive culinary creations for Tasting Room guests.

Beyond the signature festival experiences, this year's edition introduces an exciting new highlight: "Only in Hong Kong" Flavours. More than 100 restaurants, including Michelin-starred establishments, luxury hotels and local favourites, will showcase a remarkable line-up of signature dishes celebrating Hong Kong's rich and diverse culinary scene. From local chef-crafted specialties to iconic street food creations, these limited-edition offerings promise an authentic and unforgettable taste of the city.

Join the Festival — and Stay for Wine & Dine Month

From world-class wines to exclusive festival-only dishes, Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2026 promises a true feast for the senses. Beyond the four-day harbourfront celebration, visitors are invited to extend their stay and immerse themselves in Wine & Dine Month throughout November.

With special menus and exclusive offers at participating restaurants and bars across the city, Hong Kong transforms into a month-long showcase of culinary excellence — offering even more reasons to sip, savour and explore its dynamic dining scene. Mark your calendars now and join food and wine enthusiasts from around the world at Asia’s culinary capital.

To learn more about the festival programme and start planning your trip, please visit:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/wine-dine-festival.html

Members of the media can download the photos and videos from the following links: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?CSRF=AiT1v80lSk6ghahjILrx&categoryId=2500&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms Natalie Chan

Tel: 2807 6216

Email: natalie.yt.chan@hktb.com Ms Irene Tsang

Tel: 2807 6541

Email: irene.tsang@hktb.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23372fcc-d0f5-4367-a53c-dc3dff5cb6d6