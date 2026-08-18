Einride Partners with Tesla for the World’s Largest Tesla Semi Deployment

Einride to deploy 500 Tesla Semis on its Saga AI platform for Amazon and other customers, converting signed contracts into revenue-generating freight capacity.

The deployments will triple Einride's deployed fleet of electric trucks, and further accelerate the Company’s US expansion, adding to North America's largest electric freight networks.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) ("Einride" or the "Company"), a technology company driving the transition to cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight for some of the world's largest shippers, today announced the planned deployment of 500 Tesla Semi trucks on its fleet intelligence platform, Saga AI. The deployments will be across North America and will be the largest of their kind in the world to date.

The deployments will serve Amazon and other key Einride customers across North America and will extend Einride's electric freight network and platform across freight corridors in California, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois and Georgia. The deployment is being carried out in multiple phases over the next 24 months, starting in September 2026, fully financed with third party financing solutions.

Saga AI, enables the scaled adoption of electric vehicles for freight use and allows shippers to integrate electric capacity without the operational burden or capital risk of fleet management, ultimately, providing them with reliable and cost-efficient logistics.

As electric trucks introduce operating variables, such as charging time and energy costs that shift situationally, they require a sophisticated logistics approach to execute. Saga AI optimizes a fleet of individual electric trucks into a coordinated network that is more efficient, more reliable, and more cost efficient to run. Every additional truck and mile adds more operating data back into the platform, so the network's efficiency compounds over time rather than staying flat. The addition of the 500 Tesla Semis will triple the size of Einride’s deployed fleet of electric trucks. Saga AI has already powered more than 19 million electric miles and 42,000 optimization sessions globally, built on seven years of commercial operations.

"This deployment is yet another proof point that we can execute at the scale our customers demand," said Roozbeh Charli, Chief Executive Officer, Einride. "Working closely with Tesla to bring next-generation Semis into active operations quickly and at scale is a testament to the strength of that partnership, and how quickly this technology is maturing from promise to daily operations."

“Einride is at the forefront of sustainable freight and we are thrilled to deepen our relationship with them through this order of 500 Semis,” said Dan Priestley, Director of Semi, Tesla. “EV heavy trucks provide lower costs per mile from fuel savings, reduced maintenance, and better uptime over diesel trucks. These savings increase further through operational efficiency when deploying EV trucks at scale, and we are excited that Einride recognizes this and look forward to supporting their deployments.”

The deployment is a step toward converting approximately USD 800 million in potential long-term annual recurring revenue ("ARR") under joint business plans with shippers into active, revenue-generating freight capacity. It also gives customers earlier access to next-generation, longer-range Tesla Semis, further improving unit economics.

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The company’s platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world’s largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model encompassing Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Investor & Media Contacts

Einride

Christina Zander

Head of Communications, Einride

press@einride.tech Einride@icrinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Tesla Semi deployment (the Tesla Deployment) and related financing arrangements, Einride's expected and potential ARR and expectations regarding the benefits and performance of Einride's technology. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions available to the Company, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any such expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, should be regarded as preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (1) risks related to the scaling of the Company's business and the timing of expected business milestones; (2) the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards; (3) risks associated with changes in laws or regulations applicable to the Company's solutions and services and the Company's international operations; (4) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, geopolitical, business, and/or competitive factors; (5) supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Einride's solutions; (6) negative perceptions or publicity of the Company; (7) risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of Einride's solutions; (8) the termination or suspension of any of Einride's contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; (9) the ability of Einride to issue securities in the future; and (10) the ability of the Company to achieve its potential long-term ARR under its joint business plans with customers; (11) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Tesla partnership; (12) costs related to the Tesla Deployment; (13) the risk that Tesla Semis will not be deployed successfully on Saga AI; (14) the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Tesla Deployment; (15) the ability to successfully launch and commercialize the Tesla Deployment; and (16) negative effects of the announcement of the Tesla Deployment on the market price of Einride's securities or operating results or on relationships with customers, suppliers and other counterparties.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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