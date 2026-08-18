InternSync Launches High School-First Opportunity Platform for Students Locked Out of Traditional Networks





Photo courtesy of Shourya Kancharla

InternSync announces the launch of a swipe-based platform focused on high school students, connecting youth talent with real internships and early-career opportunities from businesses worldwide while reducing reliance on personal networks and traditional counseling costs.

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InternSync today announced the launch of a swipe-based platform that centralizes early-career opportunities for high school students and connects them with small to mid-sized businesses seeking vetted youth talent. The platform currently lists over 8,000 internships, research projects, competitions, volunteering roles, and leadership programs across multiple industries, with participation from more than 3,000 students and 50 businesses in its initial MVP phase.

InternSync was founded by Shourya Kancharla after observing that many high school students struggled to access internships and career-building roles without existing networks or family connections in target industries. The platform focuses on opportunities that are remote-friendly and age-appropriate, aiming to reduce the experience gap created when students compete with mid-to-late career professionals on general job boards.

Students use InternSync to swipe through opportunities they are eligible for and submit a single common application reflecting standardized core information, which allows businesses to review comparable profiles instead of inconsistent resumes. Small and mid-sized businesses gain access to a structured pipeline of motivated high school candidates whose submissions share a consistent format, supporting clearer evaluation across applicants.

Kancharla noted that many students rely on costly college counseling services to find opportunities that are already publicly available but scattered across numerous websites. “Opportunities should not depend on the depth of a student’s contact list. InternSync was built so students can discover real roles across industries in one place, rather than spending months searching or relying on informal connections,” said Kancharla.

InternSync’s long-term objective is to expand beyond high school and serve college students, creating an early-career marketplace that businesses can use to recruit young talent globally. “High school students are often locked out of formal internship systems before they can demonstrate what they can do. InternSync focuses on making those opportunities visible and comparable, both for students and for employers,” Kancharla added.

About InternSync

InternSync is building a high-school-first marketplace that connects students with internships, competitions, and other remote-friendly opportunities through a swipe-based discovery experience and a standardized common application. The company’s mission is to make early-career access less dependent on personal networks and to give small and mid-sized businesses a scalable way to discover and develop young talent.

Contact

Contact Name: Shourya Kancharla

Company Name: InternSync

Contact Email: support@internsync.org

Website: https://internsync.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff0fc29c-adc4-47fc-b5e7-37a4c678d850