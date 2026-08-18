AWS Places Mactores at Premier Tier: Forward-Deployed Engineers cut a Six-Month Claims Cycle to Twelve Weeks in Production



Image courtesy of Mactores



BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A clinical claims-review cycle that ran six months now clears in twelve weeks. KlearTrust, a health-services company, rebuilt it on AWS with Mactores. The firm behind that rebuild has now been named an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner — the highest tier in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network — a recognition that speaks directly to the production results enterprises are seeking.

For buyers, the designation is about risk, not status. Moving a core system to AWS is one of the hardest commitments an enterprise can make, and there’s no reliable way to verify a partner’s delivery record before signing. AWS grants Premier Tier status only to partners it has evaluated for technical depth and consistent delivery at scale. That gives buyers an independent read on a decision they can’t otherwise test in advance.

The KlearTrust engagement shows what that record looks like. Mactores shipped a HIPAA-compliant agentic claims platform that replaced a six-month manual review cycle. The platform reached production in twelve weeks and passed internal audit and HIPAA review on its first cycle. Clinicians now spend their time on cases that require clinical judgment rather than routine processing. The measure of success wasn’t a demonstration — it was a system running against live claims.

Mactores structures engagements to make that outcome repeatable. The delivery date and the fee are fixed before work begins. Forward-deployed engineers own the architecture decisions and the cutover personally — the work isn’t handed down through a junior tier. Each phase closes upon written customer acceptance, and the engagement closes clean: the customer's own operations team takes over running the system after cutover, with no open change orders.

“We’re more resilient, and overall user engagement has improved as a direct result of this migration. The Mactores team brought exceptional technical depth,” said Greg Scallan, VP of Engineering at Flipboard.

The distinction Mactores draws is between AI that demonstrates and AI that operates. Most enterprise AI attention over the past two years went to pilots that never reached daily use. Mactores ships AI agents that handle retrieval, reasoning, and action inside the customer’s existing identity, security, and compliance controls on AWS. The practice covers three areas: data platform modernization, application and database modernization, and AI agents for applications.

In regulated industries, that difference decides whether the system runs at all. A platform that touches clinical claims or financial records has to pass an audit before it reaches production — the point where most AI projects stall. Mactores captures audit evidence at the point each decision is made, not reconstructed afterward.

For the CIO or CTO who has to defend a partner choice to a board, Premier Tier narrows the field to firms AWS has already examined. Mactores expects the standing to support continued work in regulated sectors, where the cost of a stalled modernization is highest, and a checked delivery record is worth the most.

About Company

Mactores is the agent-native AWS modernization firm. Founded in 2008 and based in Bellevue, Washington, Mactores moves enterprise data platforms to AWS, retires legacy applications and databases, and ships AI agents that run in production. Delivery runs on Aedeon — the agent platform built by Aedeon Inc., a separate company founded by the same team — and on forward-deployed engineers who own architecture and cutover personally. Engagements run on a fixed date and a fixed fee, and close upon customer-signed acceptance, backed by more than 200 AWS-certified engineers and 21 public case studies featuring named customers.

Contact Details

Contact Name: Dan Marks, VP Business

Organization: Mactores Cognition Inc.

Website: https://www.mactores.com

Email Address: dan@mactores.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f63a5913-5235-4d57-942a-bca90b09c160