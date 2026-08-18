Peak Physio Launches Subscription Education Platform Arcane Physio for International Clinician Market





Physiotherapist Laith Cunneen on Channel 7’s Sunrise.

Supplied by Arcane Physio

Peak Physio has opened Arcane Physio, a clinical education and reference platform, to external subscribers, targeting physiotherapists across Australia, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

NEWCASTLE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Physio , a physiotherapy provider operating six clinics across the Newcastle, Hunter, and Central Coast regions of New South Wales, has opened its education platform Arcane Physio to external subscribers, moving a system built for internal staff training into a commercial product aimed at physiotherapists internationally.

Arcane Physio brings together a comprehensive clinical reference library, research, commentary, and study resources within a single connected platform. Its content is structured around the information most relevant to clinical practice, allowing physiotherapists to explore conditions in depth, follow related topics and research, and test their knowledge without having to piece together resources across multiple sources.

The platform is led by physiotherapist and exercise physiologist Laith Cunneen, who has more than fifteen years of clinical experience and is a regular national media commentator. His experience interpreting clinical evidence and communicating it clearly has helped shape Arcane Physio’s emphasis on making complex information practical and accessible to working clinicians.

“Physiotherapists have access to more information than ever, but it’s spread across research papers, courses, clinical resources, and different platforms,” Cunneen said. “We wanted to create one place where clinicians can find the information that matters, understand how it connects, and use it in practice.”

A Connected Clinical Knowledge Platform

Arcane Physio's library is organized around more than 400 in-depth condition guides, alongside a study library containing thousands of multiple-choice questions. Coverage extends across musculoskeletal, neurological, vestibular rehabilitation, sports performance, women's health, and cardiopulmonary physiotherapy.

The platform links related sections and topics so clinicians can move between connected areas of clinical knowledge, while also bringing together research, commentary, and study material. Content is curated around developments and evidence with the potential to influence clinical reasoning and practice, rather than attempting to provide an exhaustive collection of all available information.

The platform is designed to serve both as a clinical reference and an ongoing education resource. Physiotherapists can consult individual topics as questions arise in practice, return to areas relevant to their changing caseloads, or use the study library to reinforce and test their knowledge over time.

“There’s a huge amount of clinical information available, but not all of it deserves the same attention,” Cunneen said. “A big part of Arcane is working out what’s likely to matter to clinicians, what’s genuinely interesting, what might change the way they practice, and then presenting that information in a form they can actually use.”

Subscribers receive ongoing access to the full content library, which is updated and expanded as new evidence and clinical developments emerge.

Clinical Origins and Growth

Arcane Physio began as an internal training resource for Peak Physio's clinical team before being developed into a standalone product. Peak Physio has served more than 40,000 clients since 2012 and holds hundreds of five-star reviews across its six locations. The company reports revenue growth exceeding thirty percent in recent years and has built a social following of more than 70,000 on Instagram.

Arcane Physio is designed to complement existing physiotherapy education and clinical information resources, with its differentiation resting on the breadth of its clinical content, the way that content is structured and connected, and its curation by clinicians in active practice.

International Rollout

Arcane Physio is targeting physiotherapists in Australia, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with clinical content designed for an international audience. Its coverage focuses on conditions, evidence, and clinical principles relevant across the English-speaking physiotherapy profession rather than material tied to a single country's regulatory guidelines.

Its online membership model gives practitioners ongoing access to the full content library across different regions, without relying on individual course purchases or country-specific course accreditation.

Peak Physio continues to operate its six physiotherapy clinics across the Newcastle, Hunter, and Central Coast regions while developing Arcane Physio as a separate education product. The launch to external subscribers marks the company's move from delivering physiotherapy services locally to offering clinical education and reference resources to a professional audience beyond Australia.

About Peak Physio

Peak Physio is a New South Wales-based provider of physiotherapy services, operating a network of six clinics that deliver care supported by internal education and professional development resources.

Contact

Contact Name: Laith Cunneen

Company Name: Peak Physio

Contact Email: laith@peak-physio.com.au

Website: https://www.peak-physio.com.au - https://arcanephysio.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72b4e062-4b43-4af7-8025-1cf88d701e5b