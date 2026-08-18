Ascent Solar Technologies Broadens Thin-Film Space PV Testing Program to Expand on NASA’s Results as Demand Grows for Multi-Orbit Solar Solutions

THORNTON, Colo., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ("Ascent" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced plans to expand testing of its CIGS PV technology beyond low Earth orbit (LEO) as Company leadership has received an increase in requests for solar solutions capable of supporting missions across multiple orbital environments. Ascent is preparing a series of in-house characterization campaigns designed to validate the survivability and performance of its thin-film solar technology in increasingly challenging space conditions, concluding in Q4 2026.

Previous NASA testing in LEO demonstrated CIGS PV’s potential to recover from radiation exposure through its self-annealing properties, a phenomenon described in scholarly journals as “ Remarkable Recovery .” Now, Ascent is extending that research to determine whether that same recovery is possible in the more demanding radiation environments of medium Earth orbit (MEO), geostationary orbit (GEO) and other high-energy orbits, to bolster the qualifications of its thin-film solar products for an expanding range of space applications.

“Emerging space markets like on-orbit servicing and assembly, space-based solar power, orbital data centers and others, depend on power systems that can reliably operate in extremely punishing environments,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “Mission operators are increasingly prioritizing solutions that reduce risk and improve long-term performance. By expanding the validation of our CIGS products’ use beyond LEO, we will establish them as the lowest-risk options for a vast range of next-generation space mission applications.”

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

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