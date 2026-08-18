GHD hired by City of Toronto to develop comprehensive greenhouse gas mitigation strategy for Toronto Water

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD, a global professional services company, was retained by the City of Toronto to develop a comprehensive greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation strategy, supporting the City’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.

This strategy will consolidate existing GHG reduction efforts, establish achievable targets aligned with the City’s TransformTO vision, and prioritize impactful mitigation activities.

GHD brings a proven track record of delivering successful GHG mitigation strategies across Ontario’s water sector. The approach combines technical excellence with stakeholder engagement and change management strategies to ensure long-term, sustainable outcomes.

JL Richards & Associates Ltd., Cobalt Water and the University of Windsor will partner with GHD on the project.

“We are excited to support the City of Toronto in developing a strategy that not only supports the City’s ambitious climate goals but also integrates practical, enduring solutions into daily operations,” said Ryan Shepherd, GHD’s General Manager for Canada Central. “Our team’s deep familiarity with the City’s operations and our collaborative, people-centered approach will be key to the strategy’s success.”

Key elements of GHD’s approach include:

Effective engagement : GHD will design and facilitate collaborative workshops to ensure meaningful input from City staff and stakeholders at key stages of the project.

: GHD will design and facilitate collaborative workshops to ensure meaningful input from City staff and stakeholders at key stages of the project. Innovation : GHD will support new policy development and assess new technologies to advance GHG mitigation plans.

: GHD will support new policy development and assess new technologies to advance GHG mitigation plans. Business process change: GHD will co-create decision-support tools tailored to Toronto Water’s operational context, ensuring they are practical, user-focused, and aligned with strategic goals.





This initiative marks a significant step forward in Toronto’s climate leadership, ensuring that operations and capital delivery are aligned with the City’s broader environmental and sustainability goals.

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to making water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental, and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD’s network of 12,000+ professionals is connected across 160 offices on five continents.

Contacts:

Melissa Sullivan

GHD

+1-281-657-0818

melissa.sullivan@ghd.com

Rose-Marie Ménard

Pilot PMR

+1-579-622-9925

rosemarie.menard@pilotpmr.com