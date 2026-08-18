Green Thumb Opens Its 13th Nevada Location, RISE Dispensary Sparks, on August 18

RISE Dispensaries will serve patients and adult-use customers of Northern Nevada with the opening of RISE Dispensary Sparks, located at 1530 S. Stanford Way, Suite B-6 #102, Sparks, NV 89431.

Conveniently located in South Sparks near I-80, the new location is the 13 th RISE Dispensary to open in Nevada.

RISE Dispensary to open in Nevada. RISE Dispensary Sparks will open on August 18 and celebrate with a grand opening event on Saturday, September 5 at 8 a.m. when doors open.

Continuing with RISE’s new store opening tradition, profits from the RISE Dispensary Sparks grand opening will benefit local non-profit Food Bank of Northern Nevada .





CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , an industry leading cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the opening of RISE Dispensary Sparks, Nevada, on August 18. Located at 1530 S. Stanford Way, Suite B-6 #102, Sparks, NV 89431, RISE Dispensary Sparks is the Company’s 13th retail location in Nevada.

Beginning August 18, RISE Dispensary Sparks will bring patients and adult-use customers best-in-class products and convenient services, including home delivery on orders of $50 or more. Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, RISE Dispensary Sparks will offer a broad selection of curated products from Green Thumb's portfolio, including RYTHM premium flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, incredibles chocolates, Beboe gummies, and &Shine vapes.

"We are proud to open our newest RISE Dispensary in Sparks, our 13th location in Nevada. It’s been nearly 10 years since we opened our first RISE Dispensary in Carson City, so this is a nostalgic moment for us. We couldn’t be more excited to bring our award-winning products and brands including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, and incredibles to the patients and customers across the region," said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. "Following our tradition of donating first day profits, we are honored to support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and its work to end hunger for local families."

As part of Green Thumb’s longstanding tradition of community giveback with every new store opening, First Day Profits from RISE Dispensary Sparks’ grand opening will benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, a nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger across Northern Nevada. For every $1 RISE donates, Food Bank of Northern Nevada will provide three nutritious meals for the community.

"We are grateful to partner with RISE Dispensary Sparks, whose first day support helps us provide three meals for every dollar donated as we work to end hunger across Northern Nevada," said Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing & Communications of Food Bank of Northern Nevada. "We reach more than 150,000 neighbors each month and provided over 23 million meals last year. Partners like RISE make that possible and bring us closer to our vision of healthy food for every person, every day."

RISE Dispensary Sparks will host a grand opening event on September 5 with celebrations and deals happening all day. The first 100 guests will receive a surprise gift bag and an exclusive deal: 14 grams for just $0.05 with a minimum $20 purchase. A local food truck will be on-site to provide refreshments, along with live steel drum island music from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and product deals throughout the day.

Green Thumb joined the Nevada community in 2016 and currently operates one production facility in Carson City and two in Las Vegas, where it grows and manufactures its branded products. In addition to RISE Dispensary Sparks, there are 12 other RISE Dispensaries in Nevada, including locations in Carson City, Carson City on US HWY 50, Henderson, Henderson on Boulder, Las Vegas on Craig Rd, Las Vegas on Nellis, Las Vegas on South Durango, Las Vegas on South Rainbow, Las Vegas on the Strip, Las Vegas on West Tropicana, Reno, and Spanish Springs. Curbside pick-up services are available to select RISE Dispensaries in Nevada.

For more information on RISE Dispensaries’ locations, product offerings, or other services, visit www.risecannabis.com .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value – all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 120+ retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.risecannabis.com."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Green Thumb Industries Inc. and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Green Thumb Industries Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Media Contact:

GTI Communications

media@gtigrows.com

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