Texas Capital’s TXS and OILT to Become First Primary Listings on the Texas Stock Exchange

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors, a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank, and the Texas Capital Funds Trust, today announced plans to transfer its two Texas-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE Arca) to the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE). Upon transfer, Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) and Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF (OILT) are expected to become the first primary listings and first ETFs on TXSE.

“As the premier full-service financial services firm founded and headquartered in Texas, we are proud to move our Texas-focused ETFs to the Texas Stock Exchange,” Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO of Texas Capital. “This decision reflects our commitment to providing investors with access to the strength and growth of the Texas economy while aligning our ETFs with an exchange that reinforces Texas’ position as a leading destination for businesses, investment and talent.”

The funds’ final day of trading on NYSE Arca is expected to be September 15, 2026. Subject to customary regulatory approvals, TXS and OILT will be the first primary listings to trade on TXSE on September 16, 2026, under their existing ticker symbols.

“We are honored to welcome these two important funds home to Texas as the first primary listings on the Texas Stock Exchange,” said TXSE Chairman and CEO James H. Lee. “Texas Capital's leadership, financial strength and commitment to innovation reflect the very qualities that have positioned Texas as a thriving economic powerhouse. These listings are a fitting cornerstone for our efforts to build capital markets in Texas for generations to come.”

The move positions Texas Capital’s ETFs alongside an exchange that shares the firm’s conviction in the resilience, dynamism and economic opportunity of Texas, which at approximately $2.9 trillion in gross domestic product as of 2025, ranks as the eighth-largest economy in the world1.

Launched in 2023, TXS provides diversified exposure to publicly traded companies headquartered in Texas and OILT provides targeted exposure to publicly traded oil and gas producers with significant production activity in Texas.

Following the transfer, the funds will retain their existing investment objectives and strategies. Their ticker symbols and investment approaches will remain unchanged. Current shareholders are not required to take any actions as a result of these changes and it is expected there will be no disruption in trading.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City, and has a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, corporate and investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit texascapital.com.

Trading in securities and financial instruments, strategic advisory, and other investment banking activities are performed by TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a member of FINRA and SIPC and has registered with the SEC, MSRB, and other state securities regulators as a broker dealer. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., and an affiliate of Texas Capital Bank. All investing involves risks, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Securities and other investment products offered by TCBI Securities, Inc. are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not bank guaranteed.

Disclosures

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services, Inc. d/b/a Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors (“PWA”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank serves as investment adviser to Texas Capital Funds Trust (a Delaware statutory trust formed in 2023 and registered as an open-end management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940) for its funds (the “Funds”) and is paid a fee for its services. Shares of the Funds are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed or endorsed by, Texas Capital Bank or its affiliates. The Funds are not insured by the FDIC or any other government agency. The Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges of the funds before investing. The prospectus contains this information and other information about the funds, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors can obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 844.TCB.ETFS (844.822.3837).

Investment and Market Risk. As with all investments, an investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk. Investors in the Fund could lose money, including the possible loss of the entire principal amount of an investment, over short or prolonged periods of time. Unlike mutual funds, shares of ETFs are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than the net asset value (NAV).

Texas Risk. Texas’ economy relies to a significant extent on certain key industries, such as the oil and gas industry (including drilling, production and refining), chemicals production, technology and telecommunications equipment manufacturing and international trade. Each of these industries has from time to time suffered from economic downturns, and adverse conditions in one or more of these industries could impair the ability of issuers of Texas municipal securities to pay principal or interest on their obligations.

Index Tracking Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation to the Index and therefore achieve its investment objective. The Fund may have difficulty achieving its investment objective due to fees, expenses (including rebalancing expenses) and other transaction costs related to the normal operation of the Fund. These costs that may be incurred by the Fund are not incurred by the Index, which may make it more difficult for the Fund to track the Index.

Geographic Concentration Risk. Because the Fund and the Index will invest only in issuers headquartered in a particular geographic region, the Fund's performance is expected to be closely tied to various factors such as social, financial, economic, and political conditions within that region. Events that negatively affect that region may cause the value of the Fund's shares to decrease in some cases significantly. As a result, the Fund may be more volatile than more geographically diverse funds.

Energy Sector Risk. Companies operating in the energy sector are subject to risks including, but not limited to, economic growth, worldwide demand, political instability in the regions that the companies operate, government regulation stipulating rates charged by utilities, interest rate sensitivity, oil price volatility, energy conservation, environmental policies, depletion of resources and the cost of providing the specific utility services and other factors that they cannot control.

Oil and Gas Companies Risk. Oil and gas companies develop and produce crude oil and natural gas and provide drilling and other energy resources production and distribution related services. Stock prices for these types of companies are affected by supply and demand both for their specific product or service and for energy products in general. The price of oil and gas, exploration and production spending, government regulation, world events and economic conditions will likewise affect the performance of these companies. Correspondingly, securities of oil and gas companies are subject to swift price and supply fluctuations caused by events relating to international politics, energy conservation, the success of exploration projects and tax and other governmental regulatory policies. Weak demand for the companies' products or services or for energy products and services in general, as well as negative developments in these and other areas, would adversely impact the performance of the Fund. Oil and gas exploration and production can be significantly affected by natural disasters as well as changes in exchange rates, interest rates, government regulation, world events and economic conditions. These companies also may be at risk for environmental damage claims.

Passive Investment Risk. The Fund is not actively managed, and the Adviser will not sell a security due to current or projected under performance of a security, industry, or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index by the Index Provider, who is unaffiliated with the Adviser. The Fund invests in securities included in the Index regardless of the Adviser’s independent analysis of the investment decision.

Shares are not individually redeemable and are issued and redeemed at their net asset value only in large, specified blocks of shares called creation units. Shares otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading at market price (not NAV). Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: NOT A DEPOSIT | NOT FDIC-INSURED | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY | NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK | MAY GO DOWN IN VALUE.

1 Source: Texas Economic Development Corporation