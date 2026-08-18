BusRight Transportation Platform Delivers Nearly $1 Million in Savings for Poughkeepsie City School District

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BusRight , the leading all-in-one student transportation technology solution, has proudly helped to generate nearly $1 million in transportation savings for the Poughkeepsie City School District (PCSD). In its first year of partnership with the long-admired district, BusRight also expanded school bus access to approximately 1,200 students who previously lacked service. The student transportation technology pioneer worked in lockstep with district leaders to develop a customized student transit program tailored to Poughkeepsie’s multidimensional needs, allowing PCSD to operate without the complexities associated with maintaining a robust, dedicated transportation department.

“School transportation is one of the most important services a district provides, but many schools across the country lack the resources and expertise needed to maximize the effectiveness and impact of scholastic transit,” said Marissa Blankenship, Director of BusRight Solutions. “In Poughkeepsie, that challenge was addressed by shifting from reactive routing to a fully data-driven transportation model, allowing us to create a stronger foundation for daily operations and help the district uncover opportunities that support long-term growth.”

Facing the many obstacles that stem from operating with an incomplete transportation department, PCSD tapped BusRight to establish and implement a bus service system from scratch. BusRight leveraged its transportation management platform and collaborated with school leaders to map routes, reconfigure school boundaries, refine bus stop placement, manage daily operations, improve safety and optimize communication with families. Through real-time visibility and communication tools, the district was able to better account for students, keep parents informed and support drivers with the information they needed to navigate routes safely and efficiently. By working directly with district leaders, staff and families, BusRight helped PCSD avoid nine projected routes from the contractor’s original transportation plan, reducing its total routes from 26 to 17 without compromising service.

Improved student attendance and overall student success were central to PCSD's partnership with BusRight. As the district faced chronic absenteeism, leaders recognized that reliable transportation was critical to ensuring students could get to school and learn. By making transportation more accessible and efficient, PCSD strengthened a broader campaign to improve attendance and remove educational barriers. Alongside other district-wide initiatives, those efforts contributed to improved attendance outcomes, with the district’s analysis finding that 41% of assessed elementary students improved their attendance levels compared with the previous school year. The findings underscore the role reliable transportation can play in helping remove barriers to consistent attendance and student success.

“When we set out to expand transportation access for our students, we knew we needed more than technology, we needed a hands-on partner to help us navigate the additional challenges along the way,” said Gregory Mott, Superintendent of Poughkeepsie City School District. “BusRight’s recommendations made all the difference, and the results speak for themselves: nearly $1 million in first-year savings, a safer and more sustainable operating model and new opportunities to grow service in the years ahead.”

Following a successful first year with BusRight, PCSD will continue leveraging data-driven transportation planning to support evolving student needs and identify future opportunities to enhance service.

For more information about BusRight and its student transportation technology platform, visit www.BusRight.com .





First-Year BusRight Partnership Delivers Sizeable Transportation Savings and

Increased Bus Access for Poughkeepsie City School District