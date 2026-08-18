Asimov Announces Cell Line Development Partnership with Kaigene to Advance Multispecific Antibody for Autoimmune Disease

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimov, the company building an AI-native synthetic biology platform to advance therapeutic development, today announced a cell line development partnership with Kaigene, a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation antibody therapeutics for pathogenic antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases. The partnership covers a full cell line development campaign, from vector design and synthesis through the production and shipment of a high-titer research cell bank.

Pathogenic antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases, in which the body’s own antibodies attack healthy tissues, are typically chronic and require lifelong management. While most standard treatments for these diseases involve steroids, immunosuppressants, intravenous immunoglobulin therapy, or cytokine inhibiting antibodies, there is an ongoing need for therapies designed for more prolonged use. Kaigene has developed a platform technology to selectively degrade pathogenic antibodies associated with various autoimmune diseases, and has assembled a pipeline of potentially first and best-in-class biotherapeutics, including the multispecific antibody at the center of this collaboration.

While multispecifics and other next-gen antibodies have significant therapeutic potential, they can also come with manufacturing challenges due to their unique expression and assembly dynamics. Through this collaboration, Asimov will deploy its AI-driven vector design platform to evaluate a panel of molecule-specific vector configurations tailored to Kaigene’s multispecific candidate, and will then produce and deliver a high-titer research cell bank to support Kaigene’s progression toward the clinic. Asimov will conduct the full cell line development campaign using its CHO Edge System, which combines Asimov’s proprietary GS knock-out CHO host, hyperactive transposase, genetic parts library, and Kernel, Asimov’s AI-driven genetic design software.

“We need new approaches to provide long term treatment of challenging autoimmune diseases, and Kaigene’s antibody degrader technology has the potential to advance the field considerably,” said Alec Nielsen, co-founder and CEO at Asimov. “We are proud to support Kaigene as they advance their novel multispecific for the millions of patients globally in need of better care.”

“Kaigene has created a leading pipeline of innovative antibody therapeutics, and we are committed to working with best-in-class partners to accelerate our team’s progress,” said Minjae Shin, Chief Executive Officer at Kaigene. “We are excited to partner with the experts at Asimov, and leverage their AI-driven CHO Edge System to create a high-performance cell line and accelerate our progress toward the clinic.”

About Asimov

Asimov’s mission is to advance humanity’s ability to design living systems, enabling biotechnologies with outsized societal benefit. The company is developing a synthetic biology platform—from cells to software—to design and manufacture next-generation therapeutics, including biologics, cell and gene therapies, and RNA through a combination of products, services, and collaborations.

Founded by bioengineers from MIT and Boston University and headquartered in Boston, the company has raised over $200 million from top institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, CPP Investments, Horizons Ventures, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. For more information, visit www.asimov.com .

About Kaigene, Inc.

Kaigene, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative antibody therapeutics that have the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for pathogenic antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases.

Leveraging its proprietary PDEG™ (Pathogenic Antibody Degrader) platform—a dual-acting technology optimized to selectively degrade pathogenic antibodies and suppress the B cells that produce autoantibodies—Kaigene has consistently validated its immunology pipeline through consecutive, high-profile global transactions. In April 2025, Kaigene entered into a collaboration agreement regarding its PDEG pipelines for undisclosed targets with a U.S. venture capital group specializing in the creation of emerging I&I biotech companies. Subsequently, in November 2025, Kaigene executed a global licensing agreement with Celltrion, under which Celltrion obtained worldwide rights for KG002, and global rights excluding Japan and Greater China for KG006 (CT-P77).

In addition, Kaigene is advancing its NanoBx™ (Nanobody-based Brain Shuttle) platform to enhance antibody penetration across the blood–brain barrier. Through this platform, the company is developing multiple therapeutic candidates aimed at addressing the significant unmet clinical needs in CNS autoimmune diseases, an area that remains largely unexplored.

For more information, please visit www.kaigene.com.

Contact:

media@asimov.com