Pet Valu Serves up a Purr-fect New Recipe for Mealtime: Performatrin® Culinary for Cats



Performatrin® Culinary for Cats delivers flavour and premium nutrition that's worth meowing about.

MARKHAM, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Valu, Canada’s leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, today announced an exciting extension of its Performatrin® Culinary brand with the launch of Frozen Raw for Cats, a line of high quality, easy-to-serve, raw nutrition for cats. Made with a balanced mix of premium, uncooked muscle meat, organs and bone, and added vitamins and minerals, Performatrin® Culinary for Cats features six, unique raw recipes.

“Formulated, frozen, raw foods are a convenient and affordable way to enhance your pet’s feeding experience and offer flavourful, complete and consistent nutrition’” says Matthew Shanks, Vice President of Proprietary Brands at Pet Valu. “Our Performatrin® Culinary is extremely popular with dog parents so we are pleased to now offer a line of exclusive and delicious frozen raw recipes specifically for cats, developed by our in-house nutritionists.”

The new line provides numerous health benefits for cats including supporting hydration, maintaining lean muscle, and supporting healthy coats, healthy skin and dental health. High in protein and low in carbs and sugar, Performatrin® Culinary Frozen Raw for Cats is made with fresh human-grade ingredients and non-GMO fruits and vegetables in a Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified, Canadian facility that also produces food for human consumption.

Performatrin® Culinary Frozen Raw for Cats recipes are complete and balanced to the Association of American Food Control Officials (AAFCO) standards. They are packaged in convenient, pre-portioned small, patties in easy open pouches that are quick to thaw. The new line includes Performatrin® Culinary Frozen Raw Chicken Dinners, Turkey & Salmon Dinners, Beef Dinners, Pork & Lamb Dinners, Kangaroo & Fish Dinner, and Venison & Salmon Dinners, providing devoted pet lovers with the flexibility to offer their cats different tastes and proteins.

“Pet Valu is committed to offering devoted pet lovers a range of high quality, healthy nutrition options for their pets to help them lead long, happy lives,” says Shanks. “We encourage cat parents who are interested in the benefits of a raw diet to visit their local Pet Valu and speak to one of our in-store Animal Care Experts about how to transition their cat from their existing food.”

Along with the launch of Performatrin Culinary Frozen Raw for Cats, Pet Valu is launching its new and enhanced Culinary Digital Guide, the go-to resource for pet parents to explore the culinary pet food category. From frozen raw and gently cooked meals to freeze-dried foods, toppers, and treats, the guide offers expert guidance on incorporating these products into your pet’s diet and showcasing the wide variety of innovative options available for dogs and cats. To view the guide, visit https://guides.petvalu.ca/new-culinary-guide

As a part of the Performatrin® family of brands, all Performatrin® Culinary products carry a 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee and are included in Pet Valu’s Your Rewards Frequent Buyer program. More information on Performatrin Culinary Frozen Raw for Cats can be found at www.petvalu.ca/brand/performatrin-culinary

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For 50 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: petvalu.ca

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katherine Clark

katherine@beaconcommunications.ca

416-453-3288

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d511d65b-27c6-4f03-a954-1aa99a52807b