Khaleej Times Interviews FREELANDER International CEO Lucia Mao on Global Strategy and Middle East Vision

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the official roll-off of the first mass-production FREELANDER 8 vehicles for China at the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Changshu Manufacturing Base, Khaleej Times, the UAE's first and leading English-language daily, conducted an exclusive interview with Ms. Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, during FREELANDER's international media programme in China. The conversation covered FREELANDER's global expansion strategy, the UAE's role as its first international market, and the brand's approach to developing intelligent technologies tailored to international customers.





Khaleej Times Exclusive Interview with Ms. Lucia Mao

During the interview, Ms. Mao highlighted FREELANDER's position as a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, which jointly created by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. Combining Jaguar Land Rover's premium manufacturing heritage with Chery's advanced NEV technologies and global supply chain capabilities, FREELANDER aims to deliver a new generation of premium intelligent vehicles while continuing its all-terrain heritage.

Discussing the brand's international roadmap, Ms. Mao explained that the UAE was selected as FREELANDER's first international market because of its strategic importance to the brand's long-term global expansion. She noted that the region provides an ideal environment to validate products under demanding climatic and all-terrain conditions while serving as a gateway for expansion across the GCC and wider Middle East. Customer insights gathered in the UAE are also helping shape future product planning for international markets.

The international media programme also featured a curated ride-along experience around Yangcheng Lake in Suzhou, giving visiting journalists firsthand access to FREELANDER's intelligent technologies. During the drive, journalists explored the capabilities of FREELANDER's Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS) through water crossings, steep climbs, rock terrains and paved roads, showcasing its ability to adapt seamlessly to different terrains and driving environments. The programme also previewed the Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) system, which helps drivers avoid walking across large parking areas under the intense heat, offering greater convenience in everyday urban mobility.





FREELANDER 8 International Media Ride Experience

“In response to the UAE's extreme heat conditions, FREELANDER has implemented dedicated upgrades to its thermal management and air conditioning performance,” Ms. Mao said. “The FREELANDER 8 will be equipped with a 45cc large-displacement air conditioning compressor, delivering enhanced cooling performance and faster cabin cool-down compared with most competing products.”

Beyond product upgrades, Ms. Mao emphasized that FREELANDER's commitment to the UAE goes far beyond vehicle specifications. “We don’t just want to sell in a market — we want to belong to it,” Ms. Mao said. She said FREELANDER will continue growing its local team, tailoring products and services to local needs, and investing in long-term operations to build a meaningful presence in the Middle East market. With the UAE serving as the first chapter of its international journey, FREELANDER is accelerating its vision of becoming a globally competitive British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand co-developed by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. JLR leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global top-tier supply chain capabilities. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including over 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Contact: Vincent CHEN

Email: freelander.international@mychery.com

Website: https://www.cheryinternational.com/

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