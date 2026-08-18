General Oncology Nominated for the 2026 Prix Galien USA Best Startup Award

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a first-in-class redox-based therapy for stage IV cancers, today announced that it has been nominated for the 2026 Prix Galien USA Award in the Best Startup category.

Winners will be selected by the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee and announced at the awards ceremony on October 29, 2026 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"Prix Galien USA has spent two decades recognizing work that changes what is possible for patients, and we are honored to be included as a nominee," said Jeff Glazier, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of General Oncology. "Our clinical drug candidate GO-4 and the SHARON Trial are the culmination of decades of research by our Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, Dr. Arnold Glazier, on how to design a treatment capable of overcoming drug resistance."

GO-4 is being evaluated in the SHARON Phase 1 trial (NCT04150042) in patients with stage IV pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and stage IV HER2-negative breast cancer in the setting of a BRCA1/2 or PALB2 mutation. Data presented at ESMO Congress 2025 showed two of the patients treated at the highest dose levels to be free of disease at 48 and 23 months and off all therapy, after only two cycles of GO-4. The maximum tolerated dose has not been reached, and no long-term treatment-related adverse events have been reported. The trial recently expanded to include BRCA-wildtype pancreatic cancer and is planned to further expand to include BRCA-wildtype colorectal and ovarian cancers.

About General Oncology

General Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Boston, Massachusetts, developing GO-4, a first-in-class redox-based therapy for patients with metastatic cancer. Additional pipeline includes novel antiproliferative drug candidate GO-2301, which is entering IND-enabling studies for wet AMD and proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

The company was founded after Arnold Glazier, M.D., developed a treatment protocol for his sister Sharon, who was diagnosed with PDAC. Sharon received two cycles of a single-agent therapy per Dr. Glazier’s protocol and is now more than 14 years cancer-free. Sharon’s treatment was refined into GO-4. Learn more at generaloncology.com.

About the Prix Galien

Established in France in 1970 and introduced in the United States in 2007, the Prix Galien recognizes outstanding achievement in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research and development. The Best Startup category honors early-stage companies advancing novel therapeutic approaches.

Media Contact

Jeff Glazier

media@generaloncology.com

(617) 468-4646

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding planned expansion of the SHARON trial into additional tumor types. Actual results may differ materially. GO-4 and GO-2301 are investigational and have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. Clinical results described are preliminary Phase 1 findings in a small, non-randomized patient population.