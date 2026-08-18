City Electric Supply celebrates 75 years by giving back across North America

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Electric Supply (CES) celebrated 75 years in business by bringing together more than 5,000 team members across North America for its Founder's Day. To celebrate the milestone, CES held a company-wide day of giving to honor the values founder Tom Mackie established when he started City Electrical Factors (CEF) in the United Kingdom in 1951. Those same values continued to guide the company through its expansion into North America as City Electric Supply (CES) in 1983.

"Bringing our teams together across North America to serve their local communities and support service members deployed overseas reflects the values of service, generosity, and community that have shaped our company for 75 years,” said CES co-CEOs John Gray and Blair Feidler. “We are grateful to be part of so many communities and have the opportunity to serve our neighbors.”

Led by CES Cares, City Electric Supply’s social impact division, more than 700 CES branches, six fulfillment centers, company headquarters and TAMCO Group team — which houses CES’s in-house brands — volunteered in their communities on July 16, 2026. Together, CES team members delivered more than 70,000 pounds of canned goods and supplies to local food pantries across North America through more than 700 deliveries. They also assembled 550 care packages filled with 6,600 essential supplies and handwritten notes for service members deployed overseas.

“Founder's Day is a powerful reminder that giving back has always been at the heart of who we are,” said Social Impact Manager Karen Gray. “Seeing thousands of our team members come together to fight hunger in their local communities and honoring our military through Soldier Care Kits is incredibly inspiring. The impact we can make when we work together is truly extraordinary!”

About CES Cares

CES Cares, the social impact division of City Electric Supply, is how we give back. Created in 2016, CES Cares brings together our charitable and volunteer efforts under one mission: supporting those who need it most in the communities we serve. Through fundraising, volunteerism and community partnerships, CES Cares supports children, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, the future of the skilled trades and more. Together, our teams are making a difference, one act of kindness, one community, and one day at a time.

About City Electric Supply

City Electric Supply (CES) is a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor dedicated to empowering people in the electrical industry. With more than 700 branches across North America, CES provides electrical products, services and solutions while building lasting relationships with customers, suppliers and the communities it serves.