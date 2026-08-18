Kite Mobility and Tricon Living Partner to Bring New Electric Transportation Options to Rental Communities Across Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Mobility, one of the leading shared mobility platforms for residential communities, has partnered with Tricon Living, Toronto's most active purpose-built rental developer, to introduce shared electric mobility services to eight rental communities across Toronto.

Beginning today, residents at Maple House and Birch House in the Canary District can access on-site shared electric vehicles (EVs), providing a convenient alternative to private car ownership for day-to-day travel.



Kite Mobility's premium EV at Birch House

The launch at Canary Landing serves as a model for integrating shared mobility directly into purpose-built rental communities. Maple House residents will have access to shared EVs and e-bikes, while Birch House residents will have access to shared EVs. Six additional Tricon Living communities will join the program between August and October 2026, providing 15 EVs and 32 e-bikes for residents across all eight communities.



Kite Mobility's EV hub at Maple House

By integrating shared electric mobility directly into residential communities, the partnership offers the flexibility and convenience of premium EV transportation—including charging, insurance, and maintenance—without the financial burden of purchasing, maintaining, and storing a personal vehicle.

The mobility hubs are also accessible to members of the public, extending the benefits of shared electric transportation and supporting city-wide efforts to reduce congestion, parking demand, and transportation emissions.



Kite Mobility's premium e-bikes at Maple House

As Toronto continues to grow and densify, this partnership reflects a shared commitment by Kite Mobility and Tricon Living to build more connected, convenient, and sustainable communities.

"The future of urban living isn't just about where people live, it's about how easily they can access everything around them. As transportation costs continue to rise, communities need smarter alternatives to private vehicle ownership. By partnering with Tricon Living, we're embedding shared electric mobility directly into residential communities and turning transportation into an amenity rather than a burden. This is a powerful example of how real estate developers and mobility innovators can work together to make cities more affordable, more sustainable, and more livable." - Scott Macwilliam, Founder, CEO, Kite Mobility Inc.

For Tricon Living, the partnership introduces a differentiated resident amenity that enhances convenience, supports sustainability goals, and helps meet the evolving expectations of urban renters. Residents gain access to transportation on demand, directly from the communities where they live.

"Complete communities depend on infrastructure that keeps people connected to jobs, services, and the city around them," said Andrew Joyner, Senior Managing Director and Head of Multi-Family at Tricon. "Through our partnership with Kite Mobility, we're advancing a model where shared electric transportation is built directly into the residential experience, supporting convenience, flexibility, and long-term sustainability."

The collaboration supports broader municipal goals around sustainable transportation. By making shared electric mobility available within residential communities, Kite Mobility and Tricon Living are helping reduce barriers to EV adoption and provide alternatives to private vehicle ownership. This private car-sharing model aligns with the City of Toronto's TransformTO Net Zero Strategy by supporting the transition away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles while reducing overall car dependency.

About Kite Mobility

Kite Mobility is Canada's leading shared mobility platform for residential communities, partnering with developers, property owners, asset owners, and municipalities to provide convenient access to premium electric vehicles and micromobility options. By integrating transportation directly into where people live, Kite Mobility helps reduce the need for private vehicle ownership, improve mobility access, and build more sustainable, connected communities. Together with leading real estate developers, Kite is creating a new amenity standard within buildings and communities throughout our cities.

About Tricon Living

Tricon Living is Canada's preeminent rental housing provider. We build, own, and operate a growing portfolio of purpose-built rental apartments located in major urban centres and defined by design excellence, signature resort-quality amenities, exceptional customer service, and resident programming that fosters connection and community. Tricon Living is a leading partner of all three levels of government, both building and operating many of Canada's largest purpose-built rental apartment communities that integrate market and affordable rental units. At Tricon, we have reimagined rental living.

Media Contacts

Kite Mobility

support@kitemobility.io

1-855-554-KITE (5483)

Tricon Living

mediarelations@triconliving.com

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