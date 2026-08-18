LITEFAR Launches B1 Electric Beach Wagon on Indiegogo, Bringing Powered Hauling to Soft Sand

Shenzhen, China, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LITEFAR today announced the launch of the B1 Beach Edition, an electric beach wagon designed to take much of the physical effort out of moving a full day’s gear across soft sand. Debuting on Indiegogo on August 18, the B1 brings together powered assistance, wide balloon tires, flexible control options and a modular outdoor design to address one of the most familiar frustrations of a beach day: getting everything from the car to the shoreline.

Beachgoers rarely travel light. Coolers, chairs, umbrellas, towels, fishing equipment and children’s toys can quickly turn the walk across loose, dry sand into one of the most demanding parts of the trip, especially when conventional wagon wheels begin to sink.

The LITEFAR B1 Beach Edition was developed specifically for that challenge.





1. One Trip. More Beach.

B1 is designed to carry up to 220 lbs / 100 kg while moving, with approximately 150 liters of cargo space for the gear that normally takes multiple trips.

Load the cooler, chairs, beach bags, fishing equipment, toys, and family supplies together, then let the powered drive system take most of the effort out of getting them to the shoreline.

For families, that means fewer walks back to the car. For anglers, it means rods, tackle, bait, and a cooler can travel together. For anyone hauling a full day’s worth of gear, the benefit is simple: less energy spent getting there, and more left for the reason you came.

The beach day starts sooner.

2. Built for the Sand That Stops Ordinary Wagons

Soft sand is difficult for traditional wagons because narrow wheels concentrate weight into a small area, causing them to sink deeper with every pull.

B1 approaches the problem differently.

Its wide, low-pressure 10-inch balloon tires spread the load across a much larger surface area, helping the wagon stay closer to the top of the sand. The 600W hub motors then provide the powered assistance needed to keep that load moving.

The tires help it float. The motors help it move.

One of the simplest demonstrations says more than a list of specifications ever could: in testing, a five-year-old child was able to guide approximately 154 lbs / 70 kg across soft sand with B1 providing the assistance.

The goal is not to turn hauling into another workout. It is to make the load feel dramatically lighter to the person holding the handle.









3. Control B1 Your Way

B1 gives users multiple ways to control the wagon depending on how they want to move.

The Smart Handle keeps the familiar experience of walking with a traditional wagon, while electric assistance responds as you move. Cruise Control lets B1 maintain a steady pace across open stretches without constant pulling, and the LITEFAR app gives users access to settings, battery information, vehicle data, and future OTA firmware updates.

B1 also supports remote control.

On wide, open beaches, the optional remote adds even more freedom to the experience — letting B1 move alongside you or carry gear ahead while you enjoy the walk. It is useful, convenient, and also brings a little more fun to the way B1 moves across the sand.

Together, these control options let B1 fit naturally into different moments of the same beach day.





4. More Than Something That Carries Your Gear

Once B1 reaches the shoreline, its job does not have to end.

A modular accessory system allows the wagon to become part of the beach setup itself. Add a tabletop for food and drinks, rod holders for fishing, seating and shade accessories, or extra storage depending on how the day is planned.

Its removable 24,000mAh A24 battery also works beyond powering the wagon. With 100W USB-C input/output and 30W USB-A output, it can function as a portable power bank for phones, laptops, cameras, speakers, drone controllers, and other devices.

The battery is swappable for longer outings, while an optional 50W solar panel can add another layer of off-grid flexibility.

And when the day runs longer than expected, B1’s telescopic light can illuminate the surrounding area and the path back after sunset.

Instead of simply carrying the setup, B1 becomes part of it.

5. Built for the Beach — Ready for More

The beach is B1’s starting point, but it does not have to be its limit.

The standard balloon tires are built around soft-sand performance, while the removable wheel system allows owners to switch to optional 11.5-inch PU balloon tires or 10-inch airless off-road tires for gravel, campsites, rougher paths, and other outdoor terrain.

B1 is built on a foldable 6063 aluminum frame, giving it plenty of room when loaded while still folding down for transportation and storage. It is designed to fit into pickups and larger SUVs, so the wagon that carries a full beach setup does not have to permanently take over the garage.

That combination is ultimately what B1 is about.

Not motors for the sake of motors. Not technology for the sake of adding more features.

It is about arriving at the water in one trip. Having enough energy left to play with the kids. Reaching the fishing spot without fighting the sand. Staying for sunset because packing everything back up no longer feels like the hardest part of the day.





Less hauling. More beach.

LITEFAR B1 launches on Indiegogo August 18.

Starting at $599 for early backers — 40% off the $999 MSRP.

Campaign: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/litefar/b1_electric_beach_wagon?refcode=c9YC904rt0eHYZce3C3MbA

Youtube Video: https://youtu.be/uKjin-_vwEg?si=i0ToN4UAtWw9fsn0