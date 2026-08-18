Anytime AI Launches Staffing Analysis, Bringing Nursing Home Understaffing Litigation Support to Plaintiff Firms in Minutes

New module compares a facility's own timecards against its federal staffing reports, surfacing day-by-day shortfalls and reporting discrepancies that once required a costly outside expert

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anytime AI, a Legal AI platform built for plaintiff law firms, today announced the launch of Staffing Analysis, a new module that evaluates whether a nursing home met the minimum nursing staffing required by law, and flags where a facility's staffing reports to the federal government don't line up with its own timekeeping records.

Understaffing is a leading contributing factor behind falls, pressure ulcers, infections, medication errors, and neglect in nursing homes, but proving it in litigation has traditionally required retaining an outside staffing expert, an engagement that can take months and cost thousands of dollars, particularly for cases spanning years of timecard records. Staffing Analysis was co-designed with leading nursing home litigation attorneys to compress that work into minutes.

"Every plaintiff firm we work with has felt this same pain: they know a facility was understaffed, but proving it meant waiting months and spending thousands of dollars on an outside expert," said Teddy Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Anytime AI.

The Business Case for Firms

For most plaintiff firms, proving understaffing today means retaining an outside nurse staffing expert, an engagement that takes real time to source and complete, and comes at real cost, particularly for cases spanning years of timecard records. That expense typically has to be advanced by the firm before it's even clear whether the staffing shortfall is worth pursuing.

Staffing Analysis delivers the same kind of evidence in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost, with no outside expert required. Because it can run on publicly available federal staffing data alone, firms can screen a facility for understaffing early, before timecards have even been produced in discovery, to decide whether the claim is worth building out at all.

That earlier, more affordable visibility also changes the leverage firms bring to the table. A documented gap between what a facility reported to Medicare and what its own timecards support is a specific, source-traceable discrepancy, not a general allegation of short-staffing, and that kind of evidence tends to carry more weight in settlement negotiations.

Attorney Perspectives

Staffing Analysis was shaped in part by feedback from nursing home litigation attorneys, including panelists from Anytime AI's July 16, 2026 CLE webinar, "Inside the AI Playbook of America's Top Nursing Home Abuse Attorneys."

"I'm an expert witness on nursing home staffing, financial transactions, and business organization, and I've been lending some of that expertise to help build a staffing module that helps you understand the staffing in your facility immediately," said Ernest Tosh, Esq., Founding Partner at Tosh Law Firm . “As a plaintiff's attorney, if you don't understand the staffing in a nursing home case, you're litigating a subpar medmal case. In a nursing home case, understaffing is the gateway to proving Profits Over People.”

"You're not gonna find any other company that knows how to read an ADL sheet... they're not able to comprehend MARS and TARS and ADLs and spreadsheets and flow sheets in the way that we're used to seeing them in a nursing home chart," said Jody Moore, Esq., Founding Partner at Moore Hutchins Moore, LLP . "It sent me to the exact cell in the PBJ worksheet to back up every finding, and I was able to take that data straight into my demand letter."

"I went through a long process of interviewing different AI companies. For nursing home, I just haven't seen anybody that can do what Anytime can with the MARs and the TARs. I just don't think it exists," said Carma Henson, Esq., Partner at Henson Fuerst .

"I'd built a 40-year practice being set in my ways, and I was skeptical when I first saw Anytime AI at a conference, until they showed me in ten minutes it did what they said. We ran it against a case we'd already fully reviewed ourselves, and the results were overwhelmingly consistent with our own work. It's been a genuine reinvigoration of my career," said Stephen Garcia, Esq., Senior Partner at Garcia & Coman .

How Staffing Analysis Works

The tool analyzes a facility's own punch or timecard records alongside the Payroll-Based Journal (PBJ), the staffing data every U.S. nursing home is required to report to Medicare, which it retrieves automatically once a facility is identified by name or by its six-digit Medicare provider number (CCN), including facilities that have since been renamed. Because PBJ data is public, firms can also run a preliminary, PBJ-only analysis early in a case, before a facility has produced its punch records in discovery.

For each period reviewed, Staffing Analysis calculates Hours Per Resident Day (HPRD), broken out by registered nurses, licensed nurses, and nurse aides, and measures it against the staffing minimum that applies in that state (for example, California's 3.5 total care hours per resident day, with a 2.4-hour sub-minimum for certified nurse aides). It also reports the facility's staffing against the widely cited 4.10-hour national research benchmark, which the tool clearly labels as an analytical reference point rather than a binding legal minimum, and against real national and state peer averages for the same time period.

The analysis also surfaces two categories of red flags for attorney review: days where a facility reported more staffing to Medicare than its own timecard support, and suspicious patterns within the timekeeping data itself. Where the underlying records allow it, the tool additionally breaks down coverage by day, evening, and night shift. Every run produces three deliverables: a written narrative report, a supporting-data workbook, and a methodology report that traces every figure back to its source.

Built for How These Cases Are Actually Litigated

"Most staffing tools can only look at what a facility told the government," the company said. "Staffing Analysis checks that against the facility's own timecards, so it can surface a gap between what was reported and what the clock-in records actually support, a discrepancy that, for a plaintiff firm, is often more compelling than the raw staffing shortfall on its own."

Each report is accompanied by a plain-language methodology document showing which records were used, how each figure was calculated, and which days could not be assessed and why, so the output is built to withstand scrutiny from an opposing expert.

Related Resources

Learn more about how Anytime AI supports nursing home and elder abuse litigation:

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